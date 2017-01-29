Ravens Help Lead AFC Team To 20-13 Victory In 2017 Pro Bowl

The Ravens Pro Bowlers are heading home victorious – and a little richer.

Kicker Justin Tucker , fullback Kyle Juszczyk , safety Eric Weddle , center Jeremy Zutttah and long snapper Morgan Cox were all members of the AFC team that won Sunday’s Pro Bowl 20-13. By winning the game, players on the AFC roster got to head home with a $61,000 bonus check.

The Ravens certainly played their part in helping the AFC get the win.

Juszczyk, who was playing in his first Pro Bowl, had the biggest night.

He joked earlier in the week that he had been lobbying his running backs coach for carries, and the AFC team found opportunities to get the ball in his hands. He caught five passes for 43 yards and also had three carries for eight yards.

Tucker also had a good night. He hit field goals from 38 and 31 yards, and also connected on both of his extra-point attempts. Tucker’s field-goal range has been a big storyline throughout the week of Pro Bowl practice, but he didn’t get any chances from long distance. He did line up for a 41-yard attempt, but the AFC ran a fake on the play and picked up the first down.

Weddle, who was selected by his teammates as one of the four AFC captains, was part of a defense that held the NFC’s all-stars at bay. The Pro Bowl is typically a high-scoring affair, but this year’s game bucked that trend.

Weddle mostly had a quiet night, but he did break up a pass in the end zone intended for Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

More than the victory, the best news of the night was that every Ravens player came out of the game healthy. Weddle said he had a little thigh bruise, but wasn’t concerned about it, and getting out of the exhibition contest without injury is always a top priority for players and teams.