The Ravens didn’t get a Christmas gift from the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

The Bills fell to the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in overtime Saturday afternoon, meaning the Ravens now have just one path to the postseason.

Baltimore has to beat the Steelers and the Bengals the next two weeks to win the AFC North and secure a spot in the playoffs. The Ravens are no longer in play for a wild-card spot.

The Ravens’ quest for the postseason will continue Sunday at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field starting at 4:30 p.m.