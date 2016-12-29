Ravens Out To Snap Road Losing Streak vs. Bengals

The Ravens are used to ringing in the New Year in Cincinnati.

Playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 17 has become a bit of a tradition, as the Ravens have closed out the regular season in Cincinnati in five out of the last six seasons. The tradition hasn’t been all that kind to the Ravens, as they’ve lost four straight road games against the Bengals.

As the Ravens get set to close out the 2016 season, snapping their losing streak in Cincinnati is certainly on their minds.

“I don’t know the last time we got a win in Cincinnati,” veteran safety Lardarius Webb said. “It’s still a rivalry game. We still have some hate between one another. We are playing for something.”

The last time the Ravens beat the Bengals on the road was in the final game of the 2011 season to clinch an AFC North championship. The Ravens won 24-16 as running back Ray Rice ran for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Unlike his successful performances against top rivals at Heinz Field (Pittsburgh) and Gillette Stadium (New England, quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled at Paul Brown Stadium recently. In his last three games there, Flacco has thrown one touchdown to five interceptions with a 48.3 passer rating.

In addition to snapping a four-game road losing skid against the Bengals, the Ravens are also in position to sweep the season series with the Bengals for the first time since that 2011 season. The Ravens won the matchup in Baltimore 19-14 earlier this season.

“We want to go out 9-7,” Webb said. “It sounds way better than 8-8.”