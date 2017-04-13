Ravens Pay Their Respects After Passing Of Steelers Owner Dan Rooney

The NFL lost a legend Thursday.

Steelers Owner Dan Rooney passed away at 84 years old, the team announced.

Rooney was one of the most respected owners in the league, and Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti called him a “giant in our industry.”

“Dan Rooney was the conscience of the NFL while serving as one of the powerful influences recently and in the history of our league,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “While a winner and a competitor at the highest level, he was kind, classy and a true gentleman. He was a giant in our industry.

“Mr. Rooney was so gracious, warm and welcoming when I joined the league. I feel blessed to have known him, and our prayers and thoughts are with his wonderful family.”

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome, the NFL’s first African American general manager, praised Rooney for the work he did to foster opportunities for minorities to pursue leadership positions in the league.

“We lost an outstanding person today, a man devoted to making the Steelers and the NFL great,” Newsome said. “He humbled me with the respect he showed to the Ravens and myself. He is the father of the ‘Rooney Rule,’ which has meant so much to minorities working in, and wanting to work in, the NFL. We will all miss him.”

“We lost a giant of the NFL today,” Head Coach John Harbaugh added. “Mr. Rooney epitomized the best of this league: classy, great competitor, righteous, fair and a trailblazer. We thank him for all he did to make us all better. I will miss his post-game visits to our locker room. Win or lose, he would come shake my hand and wish the Ravens good fortune. My prayers are with him and his family.”