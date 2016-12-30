Ravens Place Jimmy Smith On Injured Reserve, Promote Keenan Reynolds

Rookie
The Ravens have moved cornerback
Moving Smith to IR opens up a spot for Reynolds, and offers him a one-game audition for next year.
The Navy product converted from quarterback to wide receiver after being drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round. It’s a difficult transition, even for a record-setting college player. His 88 career scores (rushing and receiving) are the most in NCAA FBS history.
Reynolds had too many drops as a receiver and returner in training camp, which led to him being placed on the practice squad at the start of the year so he could continue his development.
He made a lot of strides during camp practices, but wasn’t ready to contribute at the start of the year. Now that he’s had months more practice, Reynolds has continued to make progress.