Ravens Place Jimmy Smith On Injured Reserve, Promote Keenan Reynolds

Rookie Keenan Reynolds will likely make his NFL debut in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The Ravens have moved cornerback Jimmy Smith to injured reserve (IR) after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Dec. 12 game in New England. Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Smith wasn’t going to be available to play in Cincinnati.

Moving Smith to IR opens up a spot for Reynolds, and offers him a one-game audition for next year.

The Navy product converted from quarterback to wide receiver after being drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round. It’s a difficult transition, even for a record-setting college player. His 88 career scores (rushing and receiving) are the most in NCAA FBS history.

Reynolds had too many drops as a receiver and returner in training camp, which led to him being placed on the practice squad at the start of the year so he could continue his development.

He made a lot of strides during camp practices, but wasn’t ready to contribute at the start of the year. Now that he’s had months more practice, Reynolds has continued to make progress.