Ravens Retain Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday that Marty Mornhinweg will remain the team’s offensive coordinator.

There has been media and fan speculation about whether Mornhinweg would stay on the staff after being promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the year.

The Ravens finished 21st in the league in scoring (21.4 points per game), 17th in yards per game (347.7) and 28th in touchdowns (32) this season.

But the unit showed some progress under Mornhinweg, especially over a four-game stretch late in the season when the offense played well enough to win.

Mornhinweg also provides consistency for quarterback Joe Flacco and an offense that has had five different coordinators in the past five years: Cam Cameron (2008-2012), Jim Caldwell (2012-2013), Gary Kubiak (2014), Marc Trestman (2015-2016) and Mornhinweg (2016).

On Monday, as he cleaned out his locker, tight end Dennis Pitta said he wanted Mornhinweg to stay.

“Personally, I’d like to see us have some consistency and stay with the group that we’ve got,” Pitta said. “I think we have a lot to build upon.”

Mornhinweg took over for Trestman in Week 6. In Mornhinweg’s 11 games, the Ravens were 18th in the league in scoring (22.6 points per game) and still 17th in yards (352).

It’s not a drastic change from the stats Trestman’s offense posted, but the Ravens faced five defenses in the top-10 in points allowed with Mornhinweg at the helm.

Late in the season, the Ravens put up 38 points and 496 yards against the playoff-bound Miami Dolphins. Baltimore scored 27 points in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and the same in a Pittsburgh loss in Week 16.

Mornhinweg hit some bumps in the road along the way. After a 19-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 27, Flacco said the Ravens were too conservative. After the near collapse against the Eagles, Harbaugh said the decision to pass late in the game with a 10-point lead, which resulted in an interception, was the “all-time worst call ever.” Harbaugh took responsibility for not vetoing the call.

Overall, the Ravens had a lopsided pass-run ratio under Mornhinweg after some analysts expected a change following Trestman’s dismissal. The Ravens finished the season with the most passing attempts in the NFL (679) and the third-fewest rushing attempts (367), which also set a franchise low.

On Monday, Flacco said it’s tough to base too much off those stats, pointing to pass-heavy situations at the end of halves or when the Ravens were behind on the scoreboard. He said the Ravens “probably have to run the ball a little bit more,” but that getting leads would produce that.

“It needs to be to go out there and be aggressive and be in attack mode,” Flacco said of the offense’s mentality moving forward. “I think we need to find some ways to shorten some of our drives and have some bigger plays.”

The Ravens found success with their running game down the stretch, especially with rookie fourth-round pick Kenneth Dixon , who averaged 5.2 yards per carry over the final five games.

“It would be nice to run the ball more,” right guard Marshal Yanda said. “But in the end, I found out with that over the years that’s Marty’s call. That’s John’s call.”

Pitta said it’s a matter of improving in situational football. Quite simply, the Ravens didn’t score enough touchdowns.

“We had a lot of explosive plays, and we were able to move the ball with some consistency, but at the end of the day in critical situations, we didn’t quite finish,” Pitta said. “That’s something we’ll go to work on and we’ll certainly get better at that, but it is a foundation that we can build upon.”