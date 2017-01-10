Ravens Seriously Considering Raising Ticket Prices

The Ravens are “seriously considering” a ticket price increase for next season, President Dick Cass said Tuesday at the team’s season-review press conference.

Cass said an official announcement on the decision won’t come until later this month or early February.

Cass pointed out some key reasons why it may be time for an increase.

The Ravens haven’t raised prices in four years; they last did so before the 2013 season just after winning Super Bowl XLVII. Baltimore has only raised prices once in the last eight years. This past season, the Ravens were in the bottom half of the league in ticket prices.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have been busy, and spent a lot of money, improving the fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have spent about $45 million improving the stadium over the past four years, including major updates on all levels of the concourse.

Over the next two-and-a-half years, the Ravens will spend an additional $120 million on stadium upgrades, per Cass. That will include adding escalators and more elevators that will take fans to the upper concourse. The Ravens will also improve their video boards and more.

“[That] will make a lot of our PSL holders up there happy,” Cass said.

The Ravens rolled out a new pricing system last year that reduced preseason ticket prices by 50 percent while regular-season prices increased by about 12 percent, but the total cost remained unchanged.