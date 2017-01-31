Ravens Sign Two Canadian Football League Players

The Ravens signed a pair of former Canadian Football League (CFL) players to reserve/future contracts Tuesday morning.

Baltimore added linebacker Boseko Lokombo and defensive back Otha Foster .

Lokombo, 26, spent the past three seasons with the B.C. Lions. He notched 33 defensive tackles, 44 special teams tackles and one sack over that time.

The 6-foot-3, 229 pounder was born in Zaire, but moved to Montreal, Quebec in 1996 and was raised in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

After starring at Oregon, Lokombo was not drafted or signed by an NFL team in 2014. He immediately signed with the B.C. Lions, where he became a special teams ace.

Foster also spent the past three years in the CFL, including last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he was named the team’s most outstanding defensive player.

Foster, 28, racked up 71 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 18 regular-season games.

Foster had a short stint with the Kanas City Chiefs in the 2013 preseason after signing as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound defender was listed as a linebacker in the CFL, but has size more fitting for a defensive back in the NFL.