The Ravens don’t know the dates, but they now know exactly who they’ll be playing in 2017.

Now that the regular-season is over, the Ravens’ final two opponents have been determined.

Since the Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North, they will face the other second-place teams in select conferences: the AFC East’s Miami Dolphins and AFC West’s Oakland Raiders.

The Ravens will play the entire AFC South and NFC North next year.

Week 17’s slate changed things, as the Raiders’ loss and Chiefs’ win gave Kansas City the AFC West division title and dropped the Raiders into second place.

Below are the Ravens’ 2017 opponents. The NFL will announce the dates and times of the games in April.

Home:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Away:

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Oakland Raiders