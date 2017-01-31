Ray Lewis breaks down five keys to the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl matchup

“But when you think about the Atlanta Falcons … Julio Jones on one side, Mohamed Sanu on the other side, Taylor Gabriel coming in as a slot man, Austin Hooper tight end. Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman … these weapons can’t be stopped.

“Now I watched this game up close, when they played Green Bay in the NFC Championship. And I’m at this game, and I’m sitting there saying, ‘Wait a minute, are they that dominant?’

“And I’m starting to pay attention to ‘they ARE that dominant.’ ”

Jason Getz Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports