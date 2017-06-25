Rays fall to Orioles in the ninth inning, drop series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles, boosted by three home runs, beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 Sunday.

Caleb Joseph, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles.

It was 5-all when Joseph opened the ninth with his third hit, a single off Alex Colome (1-3). Rickard put the Orioles ahead, Schoop was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Adam Jones added a sacrifice fly.

Brad Brach (2-1) earned the win with two innings of shutout relief.

Schoop’s 15th home run, a solo shot off reliever Chase Whitley, tied in the eighth.

Evan Longoria’s three-run homer off starter Chris Tillman put the Rays up 5-3 in the fifth. It was Longoria’s 12th home run of the season and the ninth of his career off Tillman. It was the Rays’ only homer of the game, ending a streak of six straight multihomer games.

Joseph and Mancini connected off starter Jake Odorizzi, marking the 11th straight start in which the Rays right-hander has given up a home run, tying a club record.

Mancini became the first Orioles rookie to hit 14 homers before the All-Star break.

Tillman, winless in nine starts since May 7, gave up five runs on eight hits in 4 1-3 innings. In his last four starts, the right-hander has allowed 23 earned runs on 34 hits over 15 innings.

Odorizzi gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1-3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Zach Britton (left forearm strain) had a scoreless inning Saturday night for Class-A Delmarva and will make his fourth rehab appearance Monday at Double-A Bowie. The closer could return July 5.

Rays: C Wilson Ramos, who played for the first time this season Saturday after right knee surgery, was rested. … Tim Beckham (sore left hand) was out of the lineup.

ROTATION CHANGE

LHP Blake Snell will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Snell, 0-4 with the Rays earlier this season, is replacing RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who is moving to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-7) looks to stop a three-start losing streak Tuesday night against Toronto RHP Joe Biagini (2-6). Gausman has given up 15 runs over 14 2/3 innings during the skid.

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (6-5), 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA over his last three starts, faces Pittsburgh RHP Trevor Williams (3-3) Tuesday night.