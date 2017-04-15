Rays struggle to solve Chris Sale in close loss to Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale was dominant with 12 strikeouts over seven innings for his first victory with Boston, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Saturday.

Sale (1-1) allowed one run on three hits with three walks, striking out seven of the last nine batters he faced.

Boston acquired the 6-foot-6 left-hander from the White Sox for four prospects during the offseason. The Red Sox had lost five of eight. The Rays dropped their fourth in five games.

Tampa Bay’s Jake Odorizzi left his start after throwing one pitch in the second inning with left hamstring tightness.

In each of Sale’s three starts the Red Sox have done very little offensively, collecting only three total runs.

But they got just enough on Saturday.