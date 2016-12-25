Reaction to George Michael's death: 'I have lost a beloved friend'

Elton John led social media tributes to George Michael after the pop star’s death at age 53 was announced late Sunday.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

The two collaborated on a rendition of John’s 1974 classic “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” that was released in 1992.

Andrew Ridgeley, who reached the height of fame in the mid-1980s as Michael’s partner with the pop duo Wham, tweeted that he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend.”

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Another icon of the 1980s, Madonna, tweeted, “Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F— Off NOW?”

English New Wave group Duran Duran echoed her sentiments with a post on their official Twitter account.

2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael‘s family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

Admiration for Michael was not limited to the pop world. Hip-hop artist MC Hammer expressed his condolences on social media, as did CBS “Late Late Show” host James Corden.

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace 🙏🏿 #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016