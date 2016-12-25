34.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, December 26, 2016
Reaction to George Michael's death: 'I have lost a beloved friend'

By FOX News -
43
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 23, 2011 file photo, British singer George Michael leaves his house in north London, after recovering from a life-threatening bout with pneumonia that kept him in a Vienna hospital for a month. George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said on Christmas day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis,File)

Elton John led social media tributes to George Michael after the pop star’s death at age 53 was announced late Sunday. 

The two collaborated on a rendition of John’s 1974 classic “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” that was released in 1992.

Andrew Ridgeley, who reached the height of fame in the mid-1980s as Michael’s partner with the pop duo Wham, tweeted that he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend.”

Another icon of the 1980s, Madonna, tweeted, “Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F— Off NOW?”

English New Wave group Duran Duran echoed her sentiments with a post on their official Twitter account.

Admiration for Michael was not limited to the pop world. Hip-hop artist MC Hammer expressed his condolences on social media, as did CBS “Late Late Show” host James Corden.  

