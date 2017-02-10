The Sacramento Kings’ win against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night was huge for the franchise, and one of the main highlights in the contest was the emphatic dunk by Willie Cauley-Stein.

In the fourth quarter, Darren Collison threw a lob near the rim where Cauley-Stein jumped up, snagged the ball with one hand, and threw it down the rim putting both Jae Crowder and Amir Johnson on a poster.

[embedded content]

The dunk received a lot of praise, especially within the Sacramento Kings community. Listed down below are some of the reactions that the ARP team was able to collect pertaining to Trill’s big time dunk.

Maybe ESPN will show THAT Kings highlight. — Akis Yerocostas (@Aykis16) February 9, 2017

HSKDUDISKDYDIFIEHSJDJFIDJDJDJDHSJDJDHDFF — John (@HeuristicLineup) February 9, 2017

For the last few weeks, Cauley-Stein has been a legit asset for his team, and his recent dunk is the cherry on the top for his vast improvement. Can Trill repeat a highlight similar tonight against the Atlanta Hawks?

