Technology is the largest sector weight in the S&P 500 and the best-performing group in the benchmark U.S. equity index this year. While that has prompted some concerns about stretched valuations, some investors believe technology can keep delivering upside. The iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEArca: IYW) is one of the bellwether technology exchange traded funds […]Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below