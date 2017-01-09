Reba: 'Shocked' by news

Reba McEntire is readying her acting chops. In a new interview with Taste of Country Nights, the country singer revealed new details on her upcoming one-hour drama slated for ABC.

She says they are hopeful things will kick into high gear since ABC announced the news of the upcoming series late last year.

“We haven’t started [filming] yet,” she admits. “We’re still waiting for the formal go-ahead from ABC. They announced it, which I was shocked about and thrilled to death about.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported in December that McEntire will star in a new show created by Marc Cherry, the creator of “Desperate Housewives.”

“The drama is described as a Southern Gothic soap opera that is set in motion after a suspected act of terrorism happens at a Fourth of July parade in the small town of Oxblood, Ky.,” THR says. “The FBI sends a cocky agent of Middle Eastern descent to investigate. He teams with the mercurial local sheriff to uncover secrets far darker than either could have ever imagined.”

Reba says that those involved in the series are excited and assume that it’s good news that ABC confirmed the show, although she doesn’t know too many of the details surrounding the series. The singer says it is a one-hour drama and she will play a sheriff in a small town, but other than that she doesn’t know where the production will be set or filmed, although she’s hoping it will be shot in Tennessee.

“If they give us the go-ahead we’ll start shooting the pilot probably in March and wait for the upfronts to see if we get picked up,” she says of the TV upfronts, which announce to the industry when certain shows will air on each network. “Hopefully we’ll be shooting in the fall or January of next year. Before we start doing preliminary planning we need to get the go-ahead.”

While McEntire has had a long career in the music industry and is used to memorizing song lyrics, she admits that remembering lines for a television show is more difficult.

“It is hard. Thank goodness they have a lot of characters in this script,” she says with a laugh. “What I do is repetition and try to make it as conversational as it can be and practice a lot.”