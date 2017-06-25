BOSTON (AP) — JC Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday night.

The Angels look for their fifth series win in their last six on Sunday.

Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 home games.

BALLGAME! FINAL: the @Angels defeat the Red Sox 6-3. Kole Calhoun: 2-5 RBI R

Eric Young Jr: 1-3 RBI R

JC Ramirez: 6IP 4H 1ER 0BB 5K pic.twitter.com/gCC1C7Miki — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 25, 2017

Ramirez (7-5) allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts after lasting just three innings and giving up five runs in his previous start.

Blake Parker struck out pinch-hitter Chris Young with the bases loaded for the final out for his first save of the season after Boston scored twice in the ninth.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected by third-base umpire and crew chief Bill Miller after Fernando Abad was called for a balk, scoring a run that made it 5-1 in the seventh.