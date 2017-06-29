From the Jimmy Butler trade to selecting Justin Patton 16th overall, it’s been a busy offseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’
4 hours ago
Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference
4 hours ago
WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1
18 hours ago
Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox
1 day ago
WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat
2 days ago
WATCH: Miguel Sano’s all-star worthy play at third base
2 days ago