Record Breaking Tourism Numbers in 2015

Visitors continue to flock to Delaware, and in 2015, a record number of them turned up. At a news conference Tuesday at the Dew Point Brewing Company, Governor John Carney and Delaware Tourism Director Linda Parkowski announced more than 8.5 million visitors came to Delaware in 2015. These tourists accounted for $3.1 billion of Delaware’s gross domestic product and created $486 million in taxes and fees for state and local government. While more visitors may congest things a bit, especially in the summer, tourists keep locals taxes lower. Without tourism, locals would pay an additional $1,400 in taxes each year. More than 40,000 homes have also been added throughout the state, most at the beaches.