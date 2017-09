A teenager fishing in Ocean City has set a new state record for Sheepshead. 17-year old Robert Martin and his father took a few days to go fishing after hearing rumors about Sheepshead biting. The pair caught 11 sheepshead on their first day out, and around 9 AM on the second day, Martin got the big bite. Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed the 18-pound haul yesterday. The catch replaces a 13-year old record for Sheepshead in the Atlantic Division.