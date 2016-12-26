Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Delaware

Christmas trees will be accepted free of charge for recycling from Delaware residents at facilities listed below. Residents may be able to bring in their trees as soon as today’s date and as late as Jan. 30, 2017, but first should contact a facility for specific hours and details. Trees will not be accepted from commercial haulers or tree vendors without prior approval from a yard waste facility. Also, Christmas tree decorations, including hooks, wire, tinsel and ornaments, as well as wood and metal tree stands, must be removed from all trees before dropping them off for recycling.

Christmas tree recycling also saves valuable landfill space. At least 23 percent of residential waste in the state is composed of grass, leaves, brush, trees and other lawn maintenance and landscaped materials. Prior to Delaware’s yard waste bans, these materials – considered a resource for recycling rather than waste – were deposited in landfills, using capacity while at the same time limiting local markets for mulch and compost products.

Many entities across the state also collect Christmas trees, including various waste haulers and landscapers. Your regular trash hauler may offer special collections for Christmas trees in January. Kent County will collect Christmas trees from Jan. 9-13 and Jan. 16-20 (on your regular trash day) for customers in trash districts that have yard waste collection service.

Christmas trees – again with the stipulation that they are stripped of all decorations and detached from tree stands – can be dropped off by Delaware residents for free at any of the following locations:

Sussex County

Blessings Greenhouses

9372 Draper Road, Milford, DE 19963; phone 302-393-3273

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.*

Blue Hen Organics

33529 Fox Run Road, Frankford, DE 19945 (phone 302-732-3211)

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.*

Grizzly’s Landscape Supply Service

18412 The Narrow Road, Lewes, DE 19958 (phone 302-644-0654)

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.*

Mr. Mulch

22288 Coverdale Road, Seaford, DE 19973 (phone 302-629-5737)

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.*

Millville Organic Center

Whites Neck Road (0.5 miles North of Rt. 26) Millville, DE 19967 (phone 302-423-2601)

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.*

Selbyville Pet and Garden Center (free for active customers within the last 6 months)

38205 DuPont Boulevard, Selbyville, DE 19975 (phone 302-436-8286)

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.*

Stockley Materials

25136 DuPont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947 (phone 302-856-7601)

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.*

*Please call ahead as businesses may alter their hours of operation around the holidays.

Only Christmas trees from Delaware residents will be accepted for free. Please note that facilities may charge a fee for other yard waste. Also that there are other locations than those listed above throughout the state also accept Christmas trees for recycling, but charge a fee for the service. For information on other yard waste drop-off sites in Delaware, go to: www.dnrec.delaware.gov/yardwaste and click “Yard waste drop-off options.”

For more information about yard waste, visit DNREC’s website, www.dnrec.delaware.gov/yardwaste or call 302-739-9403 ext.1.