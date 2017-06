On Aug. 20, the streets of Los Angeles will belong to Red Bull.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race will pit 70 teams, hailing from California, Arizona, Texas, Florida and more … down a harrowing course in LA. The five-person crews will perform skits before teach team’s driver races the human-powered car down Angels Point Road in Elysian Park.

The 700-yard course is filled with five turns and one exhilarating jump.

