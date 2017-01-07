21.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Red Cross calls UK hospital crowding a “humanitarian crisis”

Red Cross calls UK hospital crowding a “humanitarian crisis”

By FOX News -
8

FILE In this Dec. 12, 2010 file photo of the NHS Logo. The British Red Cross says overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms has become a “humanitarian crisis.” The charity says it has dispatched volunteers to help patients go home and free up hospital beds. It claims cuts to social-care funding by the Conservative government mean some patients can’t be discharged because there is no support available, putting pressure on hospitals. Government supporters say the Red Cross is exaggerating the scale of the problem. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP, File)  (The Associated Press)

LONDON –  The British Red Cross says overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms has become a “humanitarian crisis.”

The charity says it has dispatched volunteers to help patients go home and free up hospital beds. It claims cuts to social-care funding by the Conservative government mean some patients can’t be discharged because there is no support available, putting pressure on hospitals.

Government supporters say the Red Cross is exaggerating the scale of the problem.

The often overstretched National Health Service generally sees a surge in demand during the cold winter months, and NHS England, which manages care in England, said Saturday that “plans remain in place to deal with additional demands.”

The state-funded service, which provides free care to all Britons, is both a source of national pride and a political punching bag.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB