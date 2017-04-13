Red-hot Cespedes launches 2 more in Miami

Leading off the third inning against Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen, Cespedes blasted his fifth home run of the season a projected 427 feet to center field, according to Statcast™. Two innings later, Cespedes led off again with a 402-foot shot over the Clevelander nightclub in left field. That gave Cespedes sole possession of the Major League lead with six home runs.

Yoenis Cespedes launches a solo home run over the left-center-field wall in the top of the 3rd inning, giving the Mets a 5-4 lead

And none of them have been cheap shots. Cespedes has averaged a 106.6-mph exit velocity on his six homers, per Statcast™, tops among players with at least four long balls this season.