Red-hot Cespedes launches 2 more in Miami

By Anthony DiComo -
Leading off the third inning against Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen, Cespedes blasted his fifth home run of the season a projected 427 feet to center field, according to Statcast™. Two innings later, Cespedes led off again with a 402-foot shot over the Clevelander nightclub in left field. That gave Cespedes sole possession of the Major League lead with six home runs.

And none of them have been cheap shots. Cespedes has averaged a 106.6-mph exit velocity on his six homers, per Statcast™, tops among players with at least four long balls this season.

