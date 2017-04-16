Red-hot Orioles power up five times in win

Right-hander Dylan Bundy tossed six scoreless innings, but his strong performance was overshadowed by another powerful showing from his team’s offense. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for Mancini, while J.J. Hardy chipped in with a pair of doubles and Gentry finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Left-hander J.A. Happ got the start for Toronto but he was forced to leave in the fifth inning because of soreness in his left elbow. Once he left, the game quickly got away from the Blue Jays as Ryan Tepera allowed four runs while retiring just one batter and lefty Matt Dermody allowed five more with the same number of outs.

The Orioles improved to 8-3 on the season while Toronto dropped to 2-10 as its worst start in franchise history continued. Each team will take the day off on Monday before the Orioles open a series vs. the Reds on Tuesday and the Blue Jays wait for a matchup with Boston.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Mancini’s moment: Baltimore carried a 1-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning before Mancini broke the game wide open with a three-run shot to left. According to Statcast™, Mancini’s third home run of the year was projected to travel 404 feet and it left his bat at 108 mph. Before the inning was over, the Orioles added two more runs on a double by Hardy and a sacrifice fly by Gentry. Four of the runs were charged to Tepera, who allowed three hits and a walk while retiring just one batter.

Down goes Happ: On the same day the Blue Jays lost Aaron Sanchez to the disabled list, Happ also went down with an injury. Happ left in the fifth after throwing a first-pitch fastball to Adam Jones. The extent of the injury was not immediately clear but there was no hesitation on the part of Toronto’s medical staff to remove him from the game. He left in a scoreless game but Baltimore added a run when Jones singled to right field and then got caught in a rundown between first and second, which allowed Hardy to score from third.