Red Robin Expects Q4 Same-restaurant Sales To Be Down 4.5%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. said Tuesday that it expects same-restaurant fourth-quarter revenue to be down 4.5%. Red Robin sees fourth-quarter revenue of $290.8 million, below the FactSet consensus of $300 million. The company expects a comparable guest count decrease of 2.9%. Red Robin said it will report earnings Feb. 21, after the market closes. Shares of Red Robin have fallen 19.5% in the past 12 months, compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 18%.

