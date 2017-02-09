Red Sox: Five player predictions for the upcoming 2017 season

Here are five predictions about members of the Boston Red Sox roster for the 2017 season, as we prepare to enter spring training.

With Spring Training right around the corner, the Boston Red Sox have arguably the best talent in the American League. With elite starting pitching, a stacked line-up and a strong back end of the bullpen, the Red Sox are deemed for a strong 2017 campaign.

However, their are always some surprises, whether it’s good or bad, over the course of a long season. So here’s my five predictions for the upcoming season:

1. Andrew Benintendi is ready for the spotlight

After the trade that sent Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech to Chicago, Andrew Benintendi could be the only young prospect to be inside Fenway Park this year.

After taking the majors by storm a year ago, you can pen in Benintendi to be the everyday left fielder this upcoming season. Benintendi, who was just ranked MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect, is an offensive machine who could potentially be a consistent 185 to 200 hits per season guy for the Red Sox. He also showed his ability to drive the ball, so expect some pop in his bat as well.

After looking more comfortable at the Major League level as the year went on, Benintendi is due for a strong 2017 campaign seeing every day at-bats. There is always the scare of the “Sophomore slump” but Benintendi is a special player who adapted quickly to the major league level, so I couldn’t really see that happen.

In my eyes, Benintendi draws comparisons to Jacoby Ellsbury with his short and sweet lefty swing with terrific bat speed. I believe Benintendi could be in the .295 batting average, 16 home runs, 80 RBI’s, .343 OBP, .483 SLG and 15 stolen bases range hitting mainly out of the two hole.

2. David Price will be a Cy Young candidate

Josh Beckett, Rick Porcello, Hanley Ramirez and David Price, the list goes on and on of notable MLB stars coming over to Boston and struggling in there first year of a big contract. All of those guys came back to have monster years in their second season, and I expect nothing less for David Price.

Price didn’t have a ‘terrible’ year statistically (17-9, 3.99 ERA, 228 K’s and a 1.20 WHIP) especially in the AL East; however, Price lacked consistency as the number one starter and wasn’t the ‘true ace’ Boston signed him to be.

Obviously, the thing with Price is his ability to pitch poorly in the postseason, but with the addition of Chris Sale and Rick Porcello coming off a Cy-Young award, this can allow the pressure to be taken off Price.

As far as Price’s regular season numbers go, we know what he is totally capable of. I could realistically see Price be a 20 game winner with a sub three era that punches out 230+ guys to anchor Boston’s staff with Sale and Porcello and lead Boston to the promise land.

3. Brock Holt will emerge as the Red Sox everyday third baseman

With Travis Shaw and Yoan Moncada being dealt away this offseason, and Pablo Sandoval‘s uncertainty, the Red Sox know what they can get out of Brock Holt on a consistent basis.

Obviously, the Red Sox want Sandoval to be the every day third baseman due to his potential when he’s on his game and they don’t want a guy on that big of a contract on the bench. Reports of Sandoval being in his best shape of his life and really putting in the work this offseason is good to hear for Red Sox Nation; however, if Sandoval can’t get the job done, the Red Sox can turn to Holt to be a spark plug at the bottom of the order.

Last year we saw Holt play basically anywhere he was asked to and produce when he was in the lineup. As the season went on and Travis Shaw continued to struggle, Holt found himself starting at third in the ALDS and was Boston’s top hitter that series.

If Holt were to win the starting job at third base, it would be good for the Red Sox because of his ability to put the ball in play and run. However, it can hurt them in the long run with losing his utility role.

4. Xander Bogaerts will hit 30 home runs

Whether it’s offensively or defensively, 24-year old Xander Bogaerts has gotten better and better every year. Bogaerts’ homer numbers have risen from 12 all the way to 21 in just two years and his slugging has jumped up significantly since he began his Major League career.

Coming off a career high in home runs, RBI’s, runs scored and walks, Bogaerts is growing into Boston’s next star.

However, Bogaerts fell off a cliff after the All-Star break when he saw his average drop nearly 60 points, finishing at .294 last year. Bogaerts was known for his power coming through the minors and we are starting to see that power blossom. He finished second among American League shortstops in doubles with 34 and third among American League shortstops in home runs.

Bogaerts’ consistency is key after slumping in the second half and into the playoffs; however, he is still adapting and growing into his game and definitely has that raw power somewhere in his bat. Losing David Ortiz will cost the Red Sox a significant amount of power, but I believe Xander Bogaerts will hit 30 home runs this year manning the three whole in Boston’s stacked lineup.

5. Eduardo Rodriguez will back up the Red Sox rotation

When the Red Sox brought over Rodriguez when they dealt away Andrew Miller a few years back, Red Sox nation was really excited to see what he could bring to the future of the Red Sox. The flame-throwing, young left-hander has all the tools to be one of baseball’s most dominant arms; however, injuries have plagued Eduardo Rodriguez so far throughout his Major League career. With a knee injury a season ago sidelining him for most of the first half, we saw Rodriguez actual potential when he settled into his game in the middle of July.

It is proven that Rodriguez has top of the staff type stuff as he sees fastball reach the upper 90’s with a knockout slider and changeup.

Expecting a 1, 2, 3 of Sale, Price and Porcello, it should be a dogfight for the fourth and fifth spot between Steven Wright, Drew Pomeranz and Rodriguez.

If Rodriguez can put all his tools together consistently and stay healthy, he could be the anchor of the back end of the Boston staff and win 12-15 games this year. Say Rodriguez dominates to his ability as the No. 4 or 5 starter, he can help the Red Sox go to special places this summer because we know he has dominating stuff.

