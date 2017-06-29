Red Sox History: Mark Fidrych Retires After Comeback Attempt

The 1976 American League Rookie of the Year, Mark Fidrych was a fan favorite for the Detroit Tigers before injuries derailed his career. On this day in 1983, after an extended comeback attempt with the Boston Red Sox, Fidrych called it a career.

In 1976, Mark Fidrych burst on the scene like a comet across the baseball sky. After appearing in just two games in his first six weeks in the majors, Fidrych excelled in a spot start. After doing well in his second start, he became a mainstay in the Detroit Tigers rotation. By the end of the year, the lovable Bird had become a fan favorite due to his antics, such as talking to the baseball and shaking the hands of his fielders after a great play. He was an All Star, won the Rookie of the Year award, and finished second in the Cy Young vote. It seemed as though he had a bright future.

However, injuries derailed his career. Fidrych rushed back in 1977 after tearing cartilage in his knee, and Tigers manager Ralph Houk pitched the fan favorite as much as possible when he returned. Although he appeared in 11 games, Fidrych felt his arm go dead in his ninth outing. After an arm issue in that final outing, Fidrych missed the remainder of the season.

He was never the same afterwards, appearing in just 16 more games in three seasons before being released by the Tigers following the 1981 season. Prior to the 1982 campaign, Fidrych, a native of Massachusetts, signed with his hometown Boston Red Sox. Assigned to the Pawtucket Red Sox, the hope was that Fidrych would find his former glory.

Instead, Fidrych struggled. He posted a 6-8 record with a 4.98 ERA and a 1.610 WHiP in his 22 starts that year, issuing 59 walks while striking out 51 batters. Back in Pawtucket for the 1983 campaign, Fidrych struggled even more. He had a 2-5 record, with an inflated 9.68 ERA and a 2.524 WHiP. Whatever magic had been in his arm was lost for good.

Fidrych could no longer ignore what his arm and body were telling him. Facing reality, he retired on this day in 1983, never making his way back to the majors with the Red Sox. Years later, it was discovered that he had torn his rotator cuff back in 1977, but it was too late to resuscitate his career on the diamond.

Instead of the long career that was expected, Mark Fidrych faded away in the minors. His comeback attempt with the Red Sox fell short, his arm completely ruined.

