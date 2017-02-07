Red Sox invite Super Bowl champion Patriots to Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox have extended an invitation to the New England Patriots to join their pregame festivities on Opening Day.

The New England Patriots paraded through the city of Boston Tuesday morning to celebrate their historic victory in Super Bowl LI. If you were stuck at work during the rolling rally, or if you simply refused to stand outside in the snow, you may get another opportunity to see the champs raise the Lombardi trophy thanks to the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy revealed that they plan to invite the Patriots to attend their Opening Day ceremony at Fenway Park, reports the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman.

The Patriots completed an improbable comeback Sunday night to win their fifth championship in franchise history, all of which have come under the tandem of head coach Bill Belichick and superstar quarterback Tom Brady. New England trailed the Atlanta Falcons by 25 points late in the third quarter, only to come storming back to win an overtime thriller.

This isn’t the first time that the Patriots have been invited to Fenway on the heels of a Super Bowl victory, most recently appearing in 2015 after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks that February. Brady threw out the ceremonial first pitch that day and may be called upon to do so again after earning his fourth Super Bowl MVP – although he should consider deferring the honor of taking the mound to James White to reward the running back for his monster performance.

The Patriots have also invited the Red Sox to their home at Gillette Stadium in the past, most recently following their World Series victory in 2013.

The Red Sox open the season on April 3, hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates in an afternoon game that is scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. Fans will want to arrive early to ensure they don’t miss out on the pregame festivities, where many of their favorites Patriots players are bound to be on the field.

Will kicking off the season with the Super Bowl champs bring the Red Sox any luck as they begin their quest for another title of their own? It certainly can’t hurt to have the coach and quarterback pair with the most rings in NFL history around, so maybe some of that magic will rub off on them.

