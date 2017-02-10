Known to scare batters off of the plate with his nasty knuckleball, Tim Wakefield has earned the honor of infamy among all Red Sox alumni. Wake’s number 49 should be the next number displayed amongst the row of champions in the right-field porch.

Originally drafted by the Pirates as a lofty first baseman, Tim Wakefield had quickly learned the art of the knuckleball in order to stay on a roster. The Pittsburgh Pirates would release Wakefield in 1995. Fortunately, the Red Sox welcomed Tim to their family, where he would happily remain for nearly two decades.

Wakefield’s first year in Boston resulted in a 16-8 record with a 2.95 ERA. Wake would end his career with a 200-180 record, 4.41 ERA, and 2,156 strikeouts. On the Red Sox all-time list, Wake ranks first in appearances (590), starts (430), and innings pitched. Wakefield also ranks second to Roger Clemens in strikeouts with 2,590 and is the third winningest player in franchise history.

But retiring Wake’s number would be about more than just the statistics. For more than 17 years, Tim Wakefield was a huge personality in Boston. Wakefield was known for his unscripted loyalty to the Red Sox and their fans. Tim would exercise small contracts to help the front office multiple times throughout his career.

Shortly after his retirement, Wakefield told Alex Speier of WEEI “I never wanted to pitch for another team. I always said that I wanted to retire a Red Sox, and today I’m able to do that”. Wakefield is known to have given the Red Sox full control of his contract in order to ensure a long-term tenure with the team.

Retirement was not a necessity for the aged knuckleballer. A few miles were left in the tank when Wakefield decided to call it a career in 2012. But Wake felt that for the betterment of his family and the organization that it was a good time to say goodbye to baseball.

Tim Wakefield was always one of the more memorable players on the Red Sox. Especially as a kid born in 1995. I remember having a catch in the backyard with my cousin and trying to throw a knuckleball because of Tim Wakefield. He was truly an icon to young ballplayers and fans throughout the region.

How many men are synonymous to a single pitch out of the nearly 20,000 players to suit up in the bigs? Tim stands next to Phil Niekro and Charlie Hough as definitive icons to the knuckleball.

It should be another couple of years until the Red Sox retire a former player’s number (with David Ortiz #34 being honored this year), but it is not unlikely that a player like Wakefield is a probable candidate over the next ten or so years. I enjoyed watching Wake play and hope that Sam Kennedy, John Henry, and the rest of the suits upstairs decide to honor Tim for his loyalty.

