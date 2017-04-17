Red Sox LHP Rodriguez goes on paternity leave

BOSTON (AP) Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against Toronto after Boston placed him on paternity leave.

Rodriguez’s wife, Catherine, gave birth to a boy on Sunday.

Manager John Farrell said left-hander Brian Johnson is likely to start in place of Rodriguez. Johnson has gotten no decisions in two starts at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he has a 1.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

Rodriguez is 0-1 in two starts with a 5.23 ERA.

The club recalled right-hander Ben Taylor from Pawtucket before Monday’s game against Tampa Bay.

