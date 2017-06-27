Red Sox manager Farrell suspended 1 game after poking umpire

NEW YORK (AP) Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell has been suspended one game after poking umpire Bill Miller in the chest during an animated argument over the weekend.

Major League Baseball issued the penalty Tuesday and also fined Farrell an undisclosed amount. Farrell was to miss Tuesday night’s game against Minnesota at Fenway Park.

The dispute began Saturday after Red Sox reliever Fernando Abad was called for a balk in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Farrell got into a nose-to-nose argument with Miller, touched the umpire’s shirt and was tossed.

The Red Sox began the day in a virtual with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!