Red Sox: Marco Hernandez will be more of an asset in 2017

Marco Hernandez has a lot of potential and 2017 is the year where he shows it for the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox do not seem to have a lot of holes in their depth chart. From the looks of it, as we all know, it seems like they are serious contenders to win the American League pennant.

But if you were to look at the depth chart, there seems to be one minor issue – the third base position. With Pablo Sandoval getting another chance to prove himself at that position, the odds of him being successful are 50/50. You never know with him.

Yes, he has lost a good amount of weight, but that can only do so much to becoming a valuable baseball player.

Let’s say Sandoval is a bust. You then have Brock Holt and Marco Hernandez next up in line. With Holt having the ability to play every position in the outfield and infield, it would be foolish to waste all of that talent by making him an everyday player at one position.

With that being said, manager John Farrell should consider giving Hernandez an opportunity in becoming an everyday player.

In 2016, Hernandez made his debut, producing a slash of .294/.357/.373 over only 40 games. Not bad coming from a rookie.

When Hernandez was in Triple-A, he was one of the team’s most valuable players, posting a slash of .309/.342/.444. Like Brock Holt, his speed and ability to play multiple infield positions are what made him so valuable in 2016.

When the Red Sox announced their 2016 postseason roster, Hernandez was pleased to see his name on it. Although he was only used in pinch-running opportunities, it just showed that the Red Sox see him having a bright future in their organization.

Also, the left-handed hitting Hernandez would help balance the lineup, which currently is very right-handed heavy.

All things considered, Sandoval is still being looked at as the starting third baseman for the 2017 season. If you look at him now, he looks like a completely different person by how much weight he has lost.

If Sandoval is successful, then Boston should still use Hernandez more than how much they used him last year. Both he and Holt have the ability to play multiple positions, which is something most teams in the Major Leagues can’t say they have.

If an everyday player needs a night off, you can get Holt or Hernandez out there and give just as good a performance as that certain everyday player.

Time will only tell on whether or not we will see Marco Hernandez as our starting third baseman.

