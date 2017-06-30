Red Sox send Fister out to face Blue Jays (Jun 30, 2017)

TORONTO — Doug Fister will make his second start for the Boston Red Sox on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox probably would be happy if Fister could repeat the performance he had in his first start of 2017, Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the team that made him available to the Red Sox on waivers.

He allowed seven hits and three runs in six-plus innings in a 4-2 loss.

“Quality outing,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said after the game. “He’s a bang-bang play away from a scoreless outing. I thought he held his stuff really well the entire time that he was on the mound.

“Good life to his fastball, good sink, threw a number of good cutters. I thought he pitched in to both lefties and righties effectively. That was a very good start on the part of Doug today.”

The close play Farrell referred to came in the second inning when a video replay overturned an out call at first base. Instead of having an inning-ending double play, a run scored and the Angels scored two more runs in the prolonged inning.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to get back out here,” Fister said. “I hold myself to a higher standard than what I did out there. So, I’ve got some work to do. These next five days are going to be crucial for me to get back out there.”

Fister (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will face Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada (4-6, 4.89).

The Blue Jays also would take a repeat of Estrada’s most recent start, which could indicate he could be over his June problems.

Estrada took the loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday but offered encouragement by allowing three runs, five hits and four walks while striking out six in seven innings.

He is 0-4 with a 10.03 ERA in five starts in June.

“I’ve had really rough outings lately,” Estrada said. “Sometimes it’s hard to get out of that. Put things in your head that you’re not supposed to. (Saturday), I just let it all go, you know. ‘You’re better than this’ and make pitches and stop worrying about everything. Things went a lot better.”

Marco Estrada has not won since May 27.

In June, opponents have a .381 batting average and a .432 on-base percentage against him.

In one start against the Red Sox this season, he allowed three hits, two walks and no runs in six innings in a no-decision. In his career, he is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) against the Red Sox.

Fister is 2-2 with a 3.51 ERA in seven career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in four career starts at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox (44-35) are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, while the Blue Jays (37-41) were held to three hits in a 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox were without second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was given the day off to rest some nagging injuries.

The 33-year-old had surgery to repair his left meniscus eight months ago.

“We’ve got to monitor just how he reacts to some consistent play with the left knee and to try to stay ahead of it as best as possible,” Farrell said. “So (he) went through a number of treatments early this morning as well as early afternoon. Felt it was best to give him a day to try to stay ahead of things.”

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, continue to spin their wheels; they dropped four games below .500 on Thursday. They lost two of three to the Orioles.

“We know we need to do it, it’s not for a lack of trying or a lack of work,” said J.A. Happ, the losing pitcher Thursday. “I think that’s going to come and it needs to come soon. We may be frustrated, but we have Boston coming in tomorrow and we’ve got to get back to work.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!