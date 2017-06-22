Red Wings release 2017-18 schedule

By news@wgmd.com -
22

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2017-18 schedule for the team’s Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena and 92nd overall in the National Hockey League. The team’s state-of-the-art facility will open its doors for its first NHL regular-season game on Thursday, Oct. 5 versus the Minnesota Wild. Little Caesars Arena will host 17 weekend home games (five Fridays, seven Saturdays and five Sundays), spanning all the way until the regular-season finale at home on Saturday, April 7 against the New York Islanders.

Add to calendar

This season’s 82-game slate includes four games against each Atlantic Division rival (28 games), three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 15 Western Conference foes (30 games).

Detroit will start a four-game road trip following their Little Caesars Arena home opener, including their first-ever game against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 13 at T-Mobile Arena. The contest is the second leg of the first of 12 back-to-back sets during the 2017-18 campaign, after 17 such instances in 2016-17. The Red Wings will wait longer to welcome the Golden Knights to Detroit, as Vegas’ lone trip to the Motor City this season will be Thursday, March 8.

After hosting five games among the Red Wings’ first 17 of the season, the on-ice action at Little Caesars Arena will be in full swing starting on Saturday, Nov. 11 (Columbus Blue Jackets) for the busiest home stretch of the season, featuring a span of 13 home games over a 15-game period through Friday, Dec. 15 (Toronto Maple Leafs). The Red Wings will play five consecutive home games twice in that stretch – matching the longest homestand of the season – from Nov. 11-22 and Dec. 5-15. The heavy home schedule continues after the holiday season, as a four-game road trip from Dec. 19-27 precedes the team’s third and final five-game homestand from Dec. 29-Jan. 7, capping off a period of 18-of-24 games at Little Caesars Arena.

Special nights on the 2017-18 docket include a home Halloween game (Tuesday, Oct. 31) against the Arizona Coyotes and the return of the Red Wings’ traditional New Year’s Eve home game (Sunday, Dec. 31) versus the defending Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit has secured a win in each of its last four Halloween games, showing an all-time record of 11-7-4-0, and have won nine of its last 12 NYE games for a 35-24-8-1 all-time mark.

A road-heavy second-half schedule affords the Red Wings a four-game homestand from Feb. 18-24 prior to two season-long five-game road trips (Feb. 25-March 6 and March 9-18), which comprise the bulk of a stretch that will see Detroit play just two home games (March 8 vs. Vegas and March 20 vs. Philadelphia) over 15 games between Feb. 25-March 26. Following that stretch, the Red Wings will wrap up the 2017-18 campaign with four of six games back at Little Caesars Arena, including the final two games of the regular season on Thursday, April 5 vs. Montreal and Saturday, April 7 vs. New York Islanders.

Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 regular season go on sale Monday, Aug. 28 and can be purchased at the Joe Louis Arena and Fox Theatre Box Offices, all Ticketmaster outlets (800-745-3000) or online at www.DetroitRedWings.com.The Little Caesars Arena Box Office is set to open in September.

2017-18 FULL SEASON TICKET PLANS AVAILABLE FOR INAUGURAL SEASON AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Red Wings full season tickets are now available for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchase 2017-18 season tickets receive great benefits, such as savings off box office prices, playoff priority, invitations to exclusive season ticket holder-only events, merchandise discounts, access to event presales and much more. Information on Red Wings full season ticket plans can be obtained by visiting www.LittleCaesarsArenaTicketPlans.com, or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2017-18 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

  Opponent Date Day Time (ET) Location
Boston Bruins 9/19/17 Tue. 7:00 p.m. TD Garden
Pittsburgh Penguins 9/20/17 Wed. 7:00 p.m. PPG Paints Arena
Chicago Blackhawks 9/21/17 Thu. 8:30 p.m. United Center
Boston Bruins 9/23/17 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Pittsburgh Penguins 9/25/17 Mon. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Chicago Blackhawks 9/28/17 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs 9/29/17 Fri. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs 9/30/17 Sat. 7:00 p.m. TBD

DETROIT RED WINGS 2017-18 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

  Opponent Date Day Time (ET) Location
Minnesota Wild 10/05/17 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Ottawa Senators 10/07/17 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Canadian Tire Centre
Dallas Stars 10/10/17 Tue. 8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center
Arizona Coyotes 10/12/17 Thur. 10:00 p.m. Gila River Arena
Vegas Golden Knights 10/13/17 Fri. 10:30 p.m. T-Mobile Arena
Tampa Bay Lightning 10/16/17 Mon. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs 10/18/17 Wed. 7:30 p.m. Air Canada Centre
Washington Capitals 10/20/17 Fri. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Vancouver Canucks 10/22/17 Sun. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Buffalo Sabres 10/24/17 Tue. 7:00 p.m. KeyBank Center
Tampa Bay Lightning 10/26/17 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Amalie Arena
Florida Panthers 10/28/17 Sat. 7:00 p.m. BB&T Center
Arizona Coyotes 10/31/17 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Ottawa Senators 11/2/17 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Canadian Tire Centre
Edmonton Oilers 11/5/17 Sun. 4:00 p.m. Rogers Place
Vancouver Canucks 11/6/17 Mon. 10:00 p.m. Rogers Arena
Calgary Flames 11/9/17 Thu. 9:00 p.m. Scotiabank Saddledome
Columbus Blue Jackets 11/11/17 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Calgary Flames 11/15/17 Wed. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Buffalo Sabres 11/17/17 Fri. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Colorado Avalanche 11/19/17 Sun. 6:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Edmonton Oilers 11/22/17 Wed. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
NY Rangers 11/24/17 Fri. 7:00 p.m. Madison Square Garden
New Jersey Devils 11/25/17 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Los Angeles Kings 11/28/17 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Montreal Canadiens 11/30/17 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Montreal Canadiens 12/2/17 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Bell Centre
Winnipeg Jets 12/5/17 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
St. Louis Blues 12/9/17 Sat. 3:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Florida Panthers 12/11/17 Mon. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Boston Bruins 12/13/17 Wed. 8:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs 12/15/17 Fri. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
NY Islanders 12/19/17 Tue. 7:00 p.m. Barclays Center
Philadelphia Flyers 12/20/17 Wed. 8:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Center
Boston Bruins 12/23/17 Sat. 1:00 p.m. TD Garden
New Jersey Devils 12/27/17 Wed. 7:00 p.m. Prudential Center
NY Rangers 12/29/17 Fri. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Pittsburgh Penguins 12/31/17 Sun. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Ottawa Senators 1/3/18 Wed. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Florida Panthers 1/5/18 Fri. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Tampa Bay Lightning 1/7/18 Sun. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Pittsburgh Penguins 1/13/18 Sat. 1:00 p.m. PPG Paints Arena
Chicago Blackhawks 1/14/18 Sun. 7:00 p.m. United Center
Dallas Stars 1/16/18 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Carolina Hurricanes 1/20/18 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
New Jersey Devils 1/22/18 Mon. 7:00 p.m. Prudential Center
Philadelphia Flyers 1/23/18 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Chicago Blackhawks 1/25/18 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
San Jose Sharks 1/31/18 Wed. 8:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Carolina Hurricanes 2/2/18 Mon. 7:00 p.m. PNC Arena
Florida Panthers 2/3/18 Sat. 7:00 p.m. BB&T Center
Boston Bruins 2/6/18 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
NY Islanders 2/9/18 Fri. 7:00 p.m. Barclays Center
Washington Capitals 2/11/18 Sun. 3:00 p.m. Verizon Center
Anaheim Ducks 2/13/18 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Tampa Bay Lightning 2/15/18 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Amalie Arena
Nashville Predators 2/17/18 Sat. 8:00 p.m. Bridgestone Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs 2/18/18 Sun. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Nashville Predators 2/20/18 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Buffalo Sabres 2/22/18 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Carolina Hurricanes 2/24/18 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
NY Rangers 2/25/18 Sun. 7:00 p.m. Madison Square Garden
St. Louis Blues 2/28/18 Wed. 8:00 p.m. Scottrade Center    
Winnipeg Jets 3/3/18 Fri. 8:00 p.m. Bell MTS Place
Minnesota Wild 3/4/18 Sun. 7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center
Boston Bruins 3/6/18 Tue. 7:00 p.m. TD Garden
Vegas Golden Knights 3/8/18 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Columbus Blue Jackets 3/9/18 Fri. 7:00 p.m. Nationwide Arena
San Jose Sharks 3/12/18 Mon. 10:30 p.m. SAP Center
Los Angeles Kings 3/15/18 Thu. 10:30 p.m. STAPLES Center
Anaheim Ducks 3/16/18 Fri. 10:00 p.m. Honda Center
Colorado Avalanche 3/18/18 Sun. 3:00 p.m. Pepsi Center
Philadelphia Flyers 3/20/18 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Washington Capitals 3/22/18 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs 3/24/18 Sat. 7:00 p.m. Air Canada Centre
Montreal Canadiens 3/26/18 Mon. 7:30 p.m. Bell Centre
Pittsburgh Penguins 3/27/18 Tue. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Buffalo Sabres 3/29/18 Thu. 7:00 p.m. KeyBank Center
Ottawa Senators 3/31/18 Sat. 2:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
Columbus Blue Jackets 4/3/18 Tue. 7:00 p.m. Nationwide Arena
Montreal Canadiens 4/5/18 Thu. 7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena
NY Islanders 4/7/18 Mon. 7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR