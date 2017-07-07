“Reds fans should be pumped.” Cincinnati Reds GM Dick Williams joined Reds Live to talk about the signing of draftee Hunter Greene.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Reds GM Dick Williams on signing Hunter Greene
Just now
José blames the coffee for his aggressiveness on the bases
21 hours ago
Tomlin’s success relies heavily on this particular pitch
22 hours ago
Lindor and the Indians look to finish strong before the break
22 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Home runs from Ramirez, Encarnacion propel Indians to victory
23 hours ago
Sal Romano dedicates first Major League win to his family
1 day ago