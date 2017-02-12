Reds trade Brandon Phillips

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations, General Manager Dick Williams Sunday announced the acquisitions of LHP Andrew McKirahan and RHP Carlos Portuondo from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for 2B Brandon Phillips.

“We appreciate Brandon’s contributions to our organization,” Williams said. “He excited our fan base and was an important part of several seasons of winning Reds baseball. We wish him well with this next opportunity.”

McKirahan, 27, originally was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 21st round of the 2011 first-year player draft. He was taken by the Miami Marlins in the December 2014 Rule 5 Draft and on April 1, 2015 was claimed off waivers by the Braves.

McKirahan has posted a sterling 2.20 ERA in 96 career minor league appearances. He pitched in 27 games for the Braves in 2015 but missed the entire 2016 season recovering from “Tommy John” surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

Portuondo, 29, was signed by the Braves in February 2016 as an international free agent from Cuba, where he made 44 starts and 81 relief appearances for Santiago in Cuba Serie Nacional. He spent last season in the minor leagues pitching for Atlanta’s Class A affiliate at Carolina and Class AAA club at Gwinnett.

Phillips, 35, was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in April 2006. He is a 3-time National League All-Star and recipient of 4 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and the 2011 Louisville Silver Slugger Award.

(Cincinnati Reds press release)