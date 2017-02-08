Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations, General Manager Dick Williams said RHP Homer Bailey Wednesday morning had arthroscopic surgery to remove small bone spurs from his right elbow.

The surgery was performed in New York by Dr. David Altchek.

Bailey experienced discomfort while increasing his throwing workload in preparation for spring training. Followup exams indicated the UCL and flexor mass are healthy. However, small bone spurs were discovered and the decision was made to remove them as soon as possible.

Bailey is expected to resume throwing in 4-6 weeks. It is very likely he will begin the season on the disabled list.