Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Dallas Cowboys, Week 8

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games. Today is the Week 8 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins will renew their rivalry with the Cowboys as the two most recent NFC East champions square off at FedExField.

Last Game vs. Dallas at FedExField: Lost 27-23 on Sept. 18, 2016

Dallas’ Key Additions: Signed DL Stephen Paea (Cleveland), signed CB Nolan Carroll (Philadelphia), signed T Byron Bell (Tennessee), drafted DL Taco Charlton (Michigan), drafted CB Chidobe Awuzie (Colorado)

Dallas’ Key Subtractions: QB Tony Romo (retired), G Ronald Leary (signed with Denver), RB Lance Dunbar (signed with Los Angeles Rams), DL Jack Crawford (signed with Atlanta), DL Terrell McClain (signed with Washington), CB Brandon Carr (signed with Baltimore), CB Morris Claiborne (signed with New York Jets), S Barry Church (signed with Jacksonville), S J.J. Wilcox (signed with Tampa Bay)

Dallas’ Pro Bowlers: WR Dez Bryant, T Tyron Smith, QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliot, LB Sean Lee

The Redskins and Cowboys will meet for the first of two meetings in the span of a month when Washington hosts Dallas in Week 8 action.

The Redskins will be seeking their first home victory against the Cowboys since a division-clinching 28-18 victory against Dallas in Week 17 of the 2012 season.

Last season, Dallas won the NFC East behind the unlikely rookie pairing of Dak Prescott at quarterback and Ezekiel Elliot at running back.

Dallas, of course, had longtime starting quarterback Tony Romo on the roster as the Eastern Illinois product was expected to return from an injury-filled 2015 season.

Instead, Romo injured his back in a late August preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks opening the door for Prescott – a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State – to take over under center.

Despite having no prior NFL experience, Prescott was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL in 2016, passing for more than 3,600 yards with 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also collected six rushing scores.

Romo would only appear in the regular season finale that had no implications on Dallas’ playoff standing before announcing his retirement in the offseason.

Elliot, meanwhile, carried the ball 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as the first-round pick out of Ohio State finished 177 yards short of the all-time record for rushing yards by a rookie.

Running behind one of the NFL’s strongest offensive lines, Elliot recorded 100 yards in seven different games.

Speaking of that offensive line, Washington’s rebuilt defensive line – which now includes former Cowboy Terrell McClain – will be tested by the group.

Three of the Cowboys’ offensive linemen – tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick – were first-team All-Pro selections.

While Dallas lost guard Ronald Leary in free agency to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys expect La’el Collins to fill the void. He started all three of his appearances in 2016 in front of Leary before suffering a season-ending injury in October.

Defensively, Dallas lost quite a few veteran contributors including cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr along with safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox.

The four combined to appear in 48 games last season to record 189 tackles along with 24 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Dallas will have to rely on newcomers such as rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to create passing game problems for opponents.

The Cowboys recorded only nine interceptions in 2016, tied for third fewest in the NFL.

Dallas returns cornerbacks Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown along with safeties Byron Jones and Jeff Heath.

