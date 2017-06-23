Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Kansas City Chiefs, Week 4

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games. Today is the Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs won the AFC West last year following a 10-2 record in the final 12 games of the year before falling to the Steelers in the playoffs.

Last Game vs. Kansas City: Lost 45-10 on Dec. 8, 2013

Kansas City’s Key Additions: Signed DL Bennie Logan (Philadelphia), signed TE Gavin Escobar (Dallas), drafted QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Villanova)

Kansas City’s Key Subtractions: RB Jamaal Charles (released; signed with Denver), WR Jeremy Maclin (released; signed with Baltimore), DT Dontari Poe (signed with Atlanta)

Kansas City’s Pro Bowlers: S Eric Berry, TE Travis Kelce, CB Marcus Peters, Returner Tyreek Hill

The Redskins will appear in the first of two away Monday Night Football games on the 2017 schedule when they face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 4.

Under former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, Kansas City has made the playoffs three of the last four years and won the AFC West in 2016 for the first time in six years.

After getting off to a 2-2 start that included a 43-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, the Chiefs rebounded following a Week 5 bye to win 10 of their final 12 games, with the two loses coming by a combined four points.

Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL today, the Chiefs will be without three of their recent top contributors this year.

Offensively, running back Jamaal Charles and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin were released. Charles appeared in just eight games over the last two years, but when he was healthy early in his career he was one of the best running backs in the NFL.

He finishes his time with Kansas City as the franchise’s leader in career rushing yards (7,260) and fourth in career rushing touchdowns (43). Charles signed with the Broncos.

Maclin, meanwhile, was shockingly released earlier in the month before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. In 27 regular season games with Kansas City, the Missouri product racked up more than 1,600 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns.

Even in the wake of Maclin’s departure, the passing game will continue to run through two-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce lead the Chiefs in receiving in 2016 and has tallied 14 touchdowns in the last three years.

Under center for the Chiefs once again is expected to be 13-year veteran Alex Smith, who is entering his fifth season in Kansas City.

In 15 regular season games in 2016, Smith – the No. 1-overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft – threw for more than 3,500 yards with 15 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

The Chiefs, however, traded up in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10-overall pick.

The 2016 Sammy Baugh Trophy winner, given annually to the nation’s top collegiate passer, threw for more than 5,000 yards with 41 touchdowns last year.

Defensively, Kansas City ranked No. 24-overall in 2016, giving up 368.5 yards per contest but tied for the league-high in interceptions (18) and led the NFL in passes defensed (118) and fumble recoveries (15).

In the secondary, the Chiefs feature two first-team All-Pro selections in cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Eric Berry.

Peters has already recorded 46 passes defensed with 14 interceptions in 31 career games while Berry, who signed a contract extension this offseason, intercepted four passes and returned two of them for touchdowns in 2016.

Kansas City had seven different players record at least four sacks last year, six of which remain on the roster.

On special teams, Tyreek Hill recorded more than 200 punt return yards than anyone else in 2016, as he returned 39 punts for 592 yards and two touchdowns.

