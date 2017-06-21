Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Los Angeles Rams, Week 2

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games continuing with today’s look against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are starting anew under former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, as Los Angeles seeks a winning season for the first time since 2003.

Last Game vs. Los Angeles: Won 24-10 on Sept. 20, 2015

Los Angeles’ Key Additions: Signed T Andrew Whitworth (Cincinnati), signed WR Robert Woods (Buffalo), signed LB Connor Barwin (Philadelphia), signed C John Sullivan (Washington)

Los Angeles’ Key Subtractions: TE Lance Kendricks (released; signed with Green Bay), C Tim Barnes (released; signed with San Francisco), T Greg Robinson (traded to Detroit)

Los Angeles Pro Bowlers: P Johnny Hekker, DT Aaron Donald, LS Jake McQuaide

Playing in the Los Angeles area for the first time since Dec. 24, 1994, the Redskins will make the first of three trips to the West Coast in Week 2 when they face the Rams.

After going just 31-45-1 as head coach of the Rams, Los Angeles fired Jeff Fisher last year and replaced him with a familiar face: former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

McVay, 31, spent seven seasons with the Redskins in different capacities including the 2015-16 seasons as offensive coordinator, helping power one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Now the youngest coach in NFL history is hoping to replicate his success in Los Angeles with 2016 No. 1-overall pick Jared Goff under center.

After not throwing a pass in the Rams’ first seven games last year, Goff started Los Angeles’ final seven games, throwing for nearly 1,100 yards with five touchdowns to seven interceptions. The Rams went 0-7 in those games, but Los Angeles’ hope is that McVay can help boost Goff’s play like he did with Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins .

Behind Goff, the Rams return 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year Todd Gurley at running back.

Gurley burst onto the scene during his debut season, rushing for more than 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. But with an inconsistent passing game and defenses stacking the box against the University of Georgia product, his numbers dipped in 2016 as he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry on 278 attempts.

Los Angeles will feature a rebuilt offensive line that could help Gurley’s numbers increase in 2017. The Rams signed former Redskins center John Sullivan and three-time Pro Bowl tackle Andrew Whitworth in free agency.

The two have combined to appear in 290 regular season games.

The Rams also went offense with their first two picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, selecting South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the third round.

While the offense will be led by McVay and first-time offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, Washington’s quarterbacks coach from 2010-13, the defensive unit will be guided by Wade Phillips, who is in his 48th year of coaching.

Two-time first-team All-Pro Aaron Donald anchors a defensive line that also includes 2012 first-round pick Michael Brockers. The Rams added Connor Barwin to the mix as well, signing the 2014 second-team All-Pro in free agency.

The secondary, meanwhile, is headlined by cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who is currently slated to play the 2017 season under the franchise tag.

In five seasons with the Rams, the Montana product has amassed 263 tackles with 53 passes defensed, 16 interceptions and two touchdowns.

