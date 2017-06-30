Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Minnesota Vikings, Week 10

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games. Today is the Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Redskins will once again host the Vikings at FedExField, doing so for the fifth time since 2010.

Last Game vs. Minnesota: Won 26-20 on Nov. 13, 2016

Minnesota’s Key Additions: Signed T Riley Reiff (Detroit), signed T Mike Remmers (Carolina), signed RB Latavius Murray (Oakland), signed WR Michael Floyd (New England), drafted RB Dalvin Cook (Florida State), drafted DL Jaleel Johnson (Iowa)

Minnesota’s Key Subtractions: RB Adrian Peterson (signed with New Orleans), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (signed with Oakland), T Matt Kalil (signed with Carolina), CB Captain Munnerlyn (signed with Carolina), T Andre Smith (signed with Cincinnati)

Minnesota’s Pro Bowlers: DE Everson Griffen, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Harrison Smith, Returner Cordarrelle Patterson

The Redskins will be seeking a third consecutive home victory over the Vikings when Minnesota travels to FedExField for Week 10 action.

Last year in Week 10, the Redskins quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter before the Vikings responded with 20 unanswered points of their own just before halftime.

Washington would respond in the second half, though, behind a strong defensive performance to hold Minnesota scoreless in the final two frames to win 26-20.

While he was on the field for only three games last season, the Vikings offense will look different this year without the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, Adrian Peterson.

Peterson appeared in 123 regular season games with the Vikings from 2007-16, recording 11,747 rushing yards with 97 touchdowns.

He rushed for at least 1,200 yards in seven different seasons, highlighted by a 2,097-yard campaign in 2012 despite suffering a torn ACL late in 2011.

But in two of the last three seasons (2014 and 2016), Peterson was held to a combined four appearances with no scores.

The Vikings elected not to re-sign Peterson, instead agreeing to terms with free agent Latavius Murray and drafting Florida State product Dalvin Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Murray recorded his first 1,000-yard season while with the Raiders in 2015 and scored 12 rushing touchdowns last year, fifth-most in the NFL.

Cook, meanwhile, rushed for nearly 4,500 yards with 46 touchdowns in three seasons with the Seminoles.

Minnesota’s hope is that the pair, running behind a rebuilt offensive line, can allow the offense to improve on last year’s ground game woes. The Vikings finished last in the NFL in rushing yards per content (75.3) and scored just nine rushing touchdowns.

As for that offensive line, the Vikings brought in former Detroit Lions first-round pick Riley Reiff.

The tackle has appeared in 77 games during his career with 69 starts.

At quarterback, the Vikings have 2014 first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater along with the No. 1-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Sam Bradford.

Bridgewater was expected to continuing growing in his role as the Vikings’ starting quarterback in 2016, but a dislocated knee suffered in practice last year forced him to the sideline.

The Louisville product did begin throwing again this offseason, but a potential return date remains unclear.

Bradford was brought in after Bridgewater went down and threw for 3,877 yards with 20 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Defensively, the Vikings feature three 2016 Pro Bowlers.

Defensive end Everson Griffen recorded 48 tackles with eight sacks and two fumbles forced last year. For his career, He has collected 48 sacks.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith, meanwhile, lead a secondary that allowed the third fewest passing yards per contest last year.

Rhodes experienced a breakout campaign individually, as he tallied a career-high five interceptions in 14 games.

