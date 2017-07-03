Redskins 2017 Season Preview: New Orleans Saints, Week 11

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games. Today is the Week 11 matchup with the New Orelans Saints.



The Redskins will travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, doing so for the first time since the 2012 season.



New Orleans’ Key Additions: Signed WR Ted Ginn Jr. (Carolina), Signed RB Adrian Peterson (Minnesota), signed G Larry Warford (Detroit), signed LB A.J. Klein (Carolina), drafted CB Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State), drafted OT Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin).



New Orleans’ Key Subtractions: WR Brandin Cooks, S Jairus Byrd, OL Tim Lelito, DL John Jenks, RB Tim Hightower.

New Orleans’ Pro Bowlers: Drew Brees

The Redskins will be seeking a third consecutive victory over the Saints when Washington travels to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Week 11 action.

In 2015, the last time these two teams met, the Redskins jumped out to a 27-14 lead at halftime and would hold the Saints scoreless in the second half to produce a 47-14 victory.

The Redskins offense had really started to come into its own with quarterback Kirk Cousins settling in as the starter, and he and the offense ripped apart a New Orleans defense that suffered some tremendous plays in the secondary.

Cousins ended up throwing for four touchdowns and 324 yards while running back Matt Jones caught three passes for 131 receiving yards.

Their porous defense once again plagued them last year, finishing 27th in yards allowed, and 31st in points per game allowed with 28.4. Naturally, they made some adjustments to that side of the ball this offseason, and will certainly hope that Washington doesn’t put on a similar aerial show against them come November.

The Saints will rely on another rotating group of linebackers, which was bolstered with the addition of free agent A.J. Klein, who came over from the Carolina Panthers and will likely take over the middle of the field.

They also added linebacker Manti Te’o, who could be useful if he manages to stay healthy and added Alex Anzalone out of Florida in the third round of the draft, picked because of his versatility at all of the linebacker positions.

In the secondary, New Orleans chose Marshon Lattmiore with their first pick in the draft. The Ohio State product grabbed four interceptions with nine passes defensed in his first year as a starter last season and was considered one of the best college corners in a deep group.

He will fit nicely with Marcus Williams out of Utah and should provide some better success for the league’s worst pass defense last year.

New Orleans didn’t really address its pass rush, another area in need of help, opting to draft offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk to bolster an offensive line that will protect quarterback Drew Brees for another season.

Brees returns after being selected to his 10th Pro Bowl last season in a backup role after passing for a league-leading 5,208 yards last season. In one of his best statistical seasons to date, Brees also passed for 37 touchdowns with a 70 percent completion percentage and 101.7 quarterback rating.

Although the team lost Brandin Cooks from its receiving arsenal, Brees should be able to keep pace with the addition of Ted Ginn Jr. as well as the emerging Michael Thomas and Willie Snead.

He will also have a new running back in Adrian Peterson in the backfield. He remains a mystery after playing in just three games last season with the Vikings and it should be interesting to see how he splits time with Mark Ingram.

The Saints are hoping Peterson can show more of what he did in his 2015 season, when he played in all 16 games and rushed for 1,485 yards.

