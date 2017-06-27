Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games. Today is the Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins will close out their 2017 season series with the Eagles went they travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Philadelphia in Week 7 action.

Last Game vs. Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field: Won 27-20 on Oct. 16, 2016

Philadelphia’s Key Additions: Signed WR Torrey Smith (San Francisco), signed WR Alshon Jeffrey (Chicago), signed RB LaGarrette Blount (New England), signed DE Chris Long (New England), traded for DT Timmy Jernigan (Baltimore), drafted DE Derek Barnett (Tennessee)

Philadelphia’s Key Subtractions: CB Leodis McKelvin (released; free agent), QB Chase Daniel (released; signed with New Orleans), DE Connor Barwin (released’ signed with Los Angeles Rams)

Philadelphia’s Pro Bowlers: T Jason Peters, DT Fletcher Cox

Before the Redskins even begin their season series with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, they’ll play their second game against the Eagles in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field in a Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup.

The game will mark Washington’s third primetime matchup in four games following a Sunday Night Football tilt with the Oakland Raiders in Week 3 and a Monday Night Football content with the Kansas City Chiefs the following Monday.

The Redskins have won three of their last five games in the Eagles’ home stadium including the last two games.

With a win in Philadelphia in 2017, the Redskins can secure their first three-game winning streak in Philadelphia since winning seven straight road games against the Eagles across the 1968-74 seasons.

In 2016, running back Chris Thompson scored a late go-ahead touchdown and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan forced a fumble in the final minute to preserve a 27-22 victory in Week 14 action while Washington went into Philadelphia in Week 16 of the 2015 season to record a 38-24 victory that clinched an NFC East title.

Going into this game, the Eagles will be coming off a Thursday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers while the Redskins will have hosted the San Francisco 49ers the week prior.

One potential key to this matchup will be if Washington can continue to be stout against Philadelphia’s rushing attack.

In the team’s last four meetings, the Redskins’ defense hasn’t allowed the Eagles to surpass the 100-yard mark on the ground as Philadelphia has managed just two rushing scores during that span.

While the Eagles return Darren Sproles and Ryan Mathews once again, they added LeGarrette Blount late in free agency.

Blount, 30, is coming off his first 1,000-yard season since his rookie year in 2010. His 18 rushing touchdowns with the New England Patriots last year led the NFL.

Defensively, meanwhile, the Eagles – like the Redskins — used their first three picks on that side of the ball in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the first round, Philadelphia selected defensive end Derek Barnett and then went with back-to-back cornerbacks in the second and third rounds with Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglass.

Not a single cornerback currently on Philadelphia’s roster recorded an interception last season.

