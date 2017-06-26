Redskins 2017 Season Preview: San Francisco 49ers, Week 6

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games. Today is the Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers struggled in their lone season under Chip Kelly as head coach, going 2-14 for the first time since 1979. They now have a new head coach in Kyle Shanahan, a former Redskins offensive coordinator.

Last Game vs. San Francisco: Lost 17-10 on Nov. 23, 2014

San Francisco’s Key Additions: Signed LB Elvis Dumervil (Baltimore), signed WR Pierre Garçon (Washington), signed FB Kyle Juszczyk (Baltimore), signed QB Brian Hoyer (Chicago), signed TE Logan Paulsen (Chicago), drafted DL Solomon Thomas (Stanford), draft LB Reuben Foster (Alabama)

San Francisco’s Key Subtractions: WR Torrey Smith (released; signed with Philadelphia), C Marcus Martin (waived; claimed by Cleveland), S Antoine Bethea (released; signed by Arizona), QB Colin Kaepernick (opted out of contract; free agent)

San Francisco’s Pro Bowlers: None

The 49ers are looking to once again start fresh in their quest to get back to the playoffs, as San Francisco hired former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to be their newest head coach this offseason.

Shanahan is the 49ers’ fourth head coach in as many seasons, joining Jim Harbaugh (2014), Jim Tomsula (2015) and Chip Kelly (2016). The 49ers also tapped nine-time Pro Bowl safety John Lynch to be the team’s new general manager despite the 45-year old having no prior scouting experience.

Immediately, the 49ers looked to turn over a roster that went 2-14 last season, as they parted ways with veterans like wide receiver Torrey Smith and safety Antoine Bethea.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick also opted out of his contract after six seasons with the 49ers. During that time, the Nevada product threw for more than 12,000 yards with 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions while also rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On the first two days of free agency, the 49ers brought in 11 new players including former Redskins wide receivers Pierre Garçon and Aldrick Robinson and tight end Logan Paulsen.

Garçon, of course, was the Redskins’ most productive wide receiver in his five seasons (2012-16) in Washington.

The Mount Union product ranked top 10 in Redskins history in receptions, (376) and receiving yards (4,549).

Along with those three former Redskins, the 49ers also signed veteran quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley and Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Hoyer and Barkley, who will be joined by 2017 draft pick C.J. Beathard, were signed after the 49ers did not have a quarterback on the offseason roster.

It is expected that Hoyer will be San Francisco’s starting quarterback in 2017, as the Michigan State product has appeared in 49 regular season games and passes for 8,608 yards with 44 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Defensively, the 49ers are seeking significant improvement, as they finished last in the NFL in yards surrendered per game (406.4) in 2016.

The 49ers’ three biggest defensive additions in the offseason were first-round picks Solomon Thomas and Ruben Foster along with Elvis Dumervil, an early June signing.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Dumervil has recorded 99 sacks in his career, fourth most among active players.

