Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Seattle Seahawks, Week 9

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games. Today is the Week 9 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Redskins will travel to Seattle for the fist time since 2011 to face a Seahawks team that has made the playoffs each of the last five years.

Last Game vs. Seattle: Lost 27-17 on Oct. 6, 2014

Seattle’s Key Additions: Signed K Blair Walsh (Minnesota), signed OL Luke Joeckel (Jacksonville), RB Eddie Lacy (Green Bay), LB Terence Garvin (Washington), drafted Malik McDowell (Michigan State)

Seattle’s Key Subtractions: RB Marshawn Lynch (traded to Oakland), DL Brandon Mebane (signed with Los Angeles Chargers), G J.R. Sweezy (signed with Tampa Bay), T Russell Okung (signed with Denver)

Seattle’s Pro Bowlers: DE Cliff Avril, DE Michael Bennett, CB Richard Sherman, LB Bobby Wagner

The Washington Redskins will travel to the other side of the country in Week 9 when they face the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

The Redskins are 6-1 in regular season action against the Seahawks since 2000 and will be attempting to win a third straight game in Seattle dating back to 2002.

If this game is like others in recent series history, it will be a close outcome, as each of the last four meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

Once again, as he has since the 2012 regular season opener, quarterback Russell Wilson will lead Seattle’s offense.

Last season, the Wisconsin product threw for a career-high 4,219 yards with 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

For his career, the Richmond, Va., native has collected more than 18,000 passing yards with 127 touchdown passes to 45 interceptions.

While Wilson has provided the Seahawks a steady presence at quarterback, he has been sacked at least 40 times in each of the last four seasons.

With Russell Okung gone after just one season in Seattle, the Seahawks will once again try a new offensive line combination.

The line now features 2016 first-round pick Germain Ifedi, who started 13 games last season, and free agent addition Luke Joeckel.

A first-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013, Joeckel has started all 39 of his regular season appearances in his career.

After a season in which the Seahawks failed to have a 500-yard rusher for the first time since 1984, Seattle hopes to have a turnaround on the ground with 2013 second-round pick Eddie Lacy under contract.

Lacy, 26, joins the Seahawks after spending his first four seasons as starting running back for the Green Bay Packers.

In 51 games for the Packers, the Alabama product carried the ball 788 times for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns along with six receiving touchdowns.

Seattle returns its top seven receivers from a year ago, though, including 1,000-yard wideout Doug Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham.

Defensively, the Seahawks have Pro Bowl talent at all three levels, as the unit finished fifth-overall in total defense.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner led in the NFL in tackles (167) while defensive linemen Cliff Avril and Frank Clark recorded double-digit sack totals.

Then in the secondary, Seattle once again returns cornerback Richard Sherman along with safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas.

