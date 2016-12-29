Redskins aim for season sweep of Giants and playoff berth

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5) at WASHINGTON (8-6-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Redskins by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New York 7-6-2, Washington 10-5

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 98-67-4

LAST MEETING – Redskins beat Giants 29-27, Sept. 25

LAST WEEK – Giants lost to Eagles 24-19; Redskins beat Bears 41-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 7, Redskins No. 14

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (29), PASS (17)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (7), PASS (22)

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (2)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Redskins clinch second NFC wild card with win if Green Bay vs. Detroit does not end in tie. … Giants clinched first playoff berth since 2011 and are locked into first wild card. … Game was moved from 1 p.m. start. … Giants coach Ben McAdoo said QB Eli Manning and starters will play ”the game.” … Manning has 1,500 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and 95.7 rating in past five meetings. … Manning needs 153 yards for sixth season of 4,000-plus, most in franchise history. … Rookie RB Paul Perkins had career-best 68 yards rushing last week. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. had seven catches for 121 yards in first meeting. Beckham has 485 yards and five TDs this season, is chasing NFL receiving yardage title. … WR Sterling Shepard ranks second among rookies with 62 receptions and 653 yards receiving. … Damon Harrison leads defensive tackles with 82 tackles. … S Landon Collins is only player with five-plus interceptions and three-plus sacks. Collins’ 117 tackles are most by safety in franchise history. … Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ranks second in NFL with franchise-record 4,630 yards passing. … RB Robert Kelley ranks third among rookies with 671 yards rushing and is tied for second with six rushing TDs. … WR DeSean Jackson has 100-plus yards receiving in four of past five. … Jackson is one 60-plus-yard TD away from tying Jerry Rice for most all-time. … TE Jordan Reed has 61 catches for 646 yards and five TDs despite missing four games with injury. … DE Chris Baker has sacks in two consecutive games vs. Giants. … LB Ryan Kerrigan leads team with 11 sacks. … CB Josh Norman had two interceptions last week, has history of confrontations with Beckham. … Fantasy tip: With Reed’s left shoulder bothering him, Washington TE Vernon Davis is primary target of Cousins and could exploit matchup problems.

(Corrects Bob to Ben McAdoo)

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL