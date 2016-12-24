Redskins And Bears Meet In Saturday Week 16 Matchup

Coming off a short week following a home Monday Night Football game, the Redskins returned to action against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.

Second Quarter: Redskins 24, Bears 14

The defense would come up with a big turnover early in the quarter, as cornerback Bashaud Breeland would come down with an interception on a pass attempt that was thrown into triple coverage.

While Breeland would be downed at the one-yard line, the third-year Clemson product becomes the first Redskins player since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three consecutive seasons.

Washington’s offense would march down the field and into the red zone before having to settle for a Dustin Hopkins field goal to extend the lead to 17-0.

On the offense’s march, Kirk Cousins linked up with Pierre Garçon twice including a 46-yard gain on a third down throw.

Chicago would respond, though, with a touchdown drive punctuated by a Jeremy Langford one-yard touchdown run to get the Bears on the board.

Just before halftime the Redskins would extend their lead back to 17, as Cousins capped off a scoring drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Robert Kelley already has more than 60 yards on the afternoon (he is currently questionable to return with a knee injury), while DeSean Jackson has 114 receiving yards on five receptions.

Chicago would fight back from Cousins’ keeper touchdown with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted only 77 seconds.

First Quarter: Redskins 14, Bears 0

The Redskins got the ball first on the afternoon, but registered just 18 yards on five plays – 13 of which came on a scramble by Kirk Cousins – before having to punt.

After a few rough outings on their opening drives in recent weeks, though, the defense forced a three-and-out on their first appearance of the afternoon, containing running back Jordan Howard to just three yards on two carries.

Getting the ball back at its own 35-yard line, the Redskins would need just eight plays to drive 65 yards and score a seven-yard touchdown run off the legs of Chris Thompson .

On the drive, Robert Kelley had two tough runs to move the ball and wide receiver DeSean Jackson caught two passes for 26 yards.

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon also caught a pass for 16 yards.

Dustin Hopkins would convert on the extra point attempt to give the Redskins the early lead.

The next drive for the defense resulted in a goal-line stand that turned into a field goal block

On the appearance, Washington forced Chicago into a 3rd-and-18 situation following an eight-yard loss by Howard, but quarterback Matt Barkley would move the chains with a pass just long enough to get a new set of downs.

Two plays later, it looked like the Redskins had forced a fumble and recovered it before the call on the field was overturned.

Chicago would drive down inside the five-yard line, but the defense would hold for a field goal attempt that Preston Smith would knock out of the air.

It was Washington’s first field goal block since Nov. 4, 2012.

Taking advantage of the block, the offense would march down the field for another touchdown, this time a 17-yard completion to Thompson on a screen pass.

On the drive, Jackson would catch a shallow crossing route and turn it into a 57-yard gain.

Chicago would run one more play – a 21-yard gain – before the end of the quarter.