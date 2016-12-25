Redskins-Bears Sunday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins’ Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
Team:
- The Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears, 41-21, in front of an announced crowd of 57,953 people at Soldier Field on Saturday.
- The Redskins improved to 8-6-1 this season and have secured a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996-97.
- The Redskins finished the regular season 4-3-1 on the road, giving Washington four road wins in a season for the first time since 2012 (five).
- The Redskins gained 478 net yards, including 270 passing yards and 208 rushing yards.
- With the performance, the Redskins (6,170) broke 6,000 net yards this season, reaching the mark for the fourth time in team history (1983, 1989 and 2012).
- The 2016 Redskins’ 6,170 net yards this season rank second in team history and are 83 yards shy of matching the team record set in 1989 (6,253).
- The Redskins tied a team record with their eighth 400-yard game this season, matching the mark set by the 2013 squad.
- The Redskins added to their current team record by exceeding 300 yards of offense in a 19th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season.
- The Redskins recorded their second 200-yard rushing game this season, joining a 230-yard effort vs. Philadelphia in Week 6.
- The Redskins rushed for a season-high four touchdowns, marking the team’s first game with four rushing touchdowns since Week 9 of the 2013 season vs. San Diego.
- The Redskins (4,512) broke the team record for net passing yardage in a single season (4,349 in 1989).
- The Redskins’ 41 points were one shy of their season high (42 vs. Green Bay) and marked the fourth 40-point performance of the Jay Gruden era.
- The Redskins held the Bears without a sack. The Bears entered the day ranking fourth in the NFL this season with 37 sacks.
- The sack-free game was the Redskins’ fourth of the season, the team’s most since 2006 (six).
- The Redskins finished the game with a plus-five turnover margin, the team’s largest since a plus-five margin in Week 17 of the 2005 season at Philadelphia.
- The Redskins recorded five interceptions. The game marked the Redskins’ first with multiple interceptions since Week 3 at the New York Giants.
- The Redskins’ five interceptions were the team’s most since Nov. 29, 1992, vs. the Phoenix Cardinals (five).
- The Redskins gained 317 yards in the first half, tied for the third-most by the team in records available dating back to 1991 and the team’s most since a 394-yard first half vs. New Orleans in Week 10 of the 2015 season.
- The Redskins’ 24 first-half points were tied for the team’s second-most in the Jay Gruden era.
- The Redskins forced a three-and-out on the Bears’ first possession. The Redskins forced three-and-outs on opening drives against all four NFC North opponents this season (Week 7 at Detroit, Week 10 vs. Minnesota, Week 11 vs. Green Bay and Week 16 at Chicago).
- The Redskins are now 26-23-1 against the Bears all-time, including postseason play.
- The Redskins moved to 12-11 all-time against the Bears in games played in Chicago.
- The Redskins have won seven consecutive games against the Bears, Washington’s longest active winning streak against any opponent.
- The Redskins have now won four straight games at Soldier Field for the first time since the 1986-97 seasons.
- The Redskins earned a third consecutive Saturday victory (including wins in 2014 and 2015) for the first time since the 2004-05 seasons (Week 15 in 2004, Week 16 and NFC Wild Card Round in 2005).
- The Redskins are now 26-24 all-time in Saturday games, including postseason play.
- The win marked Head Coach Jay Gruden’s 21st victory with Washington, tying Bill McPeak for eighth in team history.
Offense:
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 18-of-29 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 104.1. He also set career highs in rushing yards (30) and rushing touchdowns (two) on a career-high-tying five rushing attempts.
- Cousins pushed his team record for passing yards this season to 4,630.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in his 18th consecutive road game, tying Joe Theismann for the longest streak of road games with a passing touchdown (18 from 1982-85).
- Cousins scored his third rushing touchdown of the season on a nine-yard run in the second quarter and added his fourth on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter.
- With the two rushing touchdowns, Cousins tied Sammy Baugh (nine) for the third-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback.
- The performance by Cousins marked the first time a Redskins quarterback has rushed for two touchdowns in a game since Robert Griffin III in Week 6 of the 2012 season vs. Minnesota.
- Cousins became the second quarterback in NFL history to record 4,000 passing yards and four rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons (Aaron Rodgers, 2008-09).
- On his 14th completion of the game, a 13-yard third down conversion to tight end Vernon Davis, Cousins (384) eclipsed his own team record for completions in a single season (379 in 2015).
- On his 15th completion of the game, Cousins became the sixth player in team history to record 1,000 career completions with the team.
- With his second pass of the game, Cousins broke his own single-season team record for passing attempts in a single season (543 in 2015).
- Cousins recorded a 13-yard rush in the first quarter, his second-longest rush of the season, trailing only a 19-yard touchdown run at Detroit.
- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson led the Redskins in receptions (five) and receiving yards (114).
- Jackson (10) recorded his 12th 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins to tie Michael Westbrook (12) for seventh-most in team history.
- Jackson tied the Redskins’ team record by recording three consecutive 100-yard receiving games for the first time in his career. Prior to Jackson, the feat had been accomplished most recently by Santana Moss in Weeks 5-7 of the 2005 season.
- Jackson recorded a 57-yard reception in the first quarter. It was his 37th career reception of 50 yards or more, the most by any player since Jackson entered the NFL in 2008.
- The 57-yarder to Jackson came on Cousins’ 1,500th career pass attempt. Cousins became the seventh player to attempt 1,500 passes with the Redskins.
- Wide receiver Pierre Garçon extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 101, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 193; Brandon Marshall, 158; Steve Smith Sr., 141; Michael Crabtree, 109). Seventy-three of the games in Garçon’s streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.
- Garçon recorded a 46-yard reception in the second quarter, his second-longest reception of the season, trailing a 70-yard touchdown reception vs. Green Bay.
- Running back Chris Thompson recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career, rushing three times for 20 yards with a rushing touchdown and catching one pass for a 17-yard touchdown reception.
- Thompson recorded his third rushing touchdown on the season on a seven-yard run in the first quarter. He added his second receiving touchdown of the season on 17-yard catch and run later in the quarter.
- Thompson became the first member of the Redskins to score a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same quarter since Kelvin Bryant in the second quarter at Dallas on Oct. 9, 1998.
- Running back Mack Brown recorded his first career rushing attempts, gaining a team-high 82 yards on eight carries including a 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
- With Brown’s 61-yard run and running back Robert Kelley’s 66-yard run against Green Bay in Week 11, the Redskins have now had multiple running backs record a 60-yard run in the same season for the first time in records available dating back to 1994.
Defense:
- Cornerback Bashaud Breeland recorded his first career multi-interception game, picking off Bears quarterback Matt Barkley twice.
- With his second and third interceptions of the season, Breeland became the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons.
- After a second-quarter interception, Breeland recorded his second interception of the game – his career-high third of the season – on a deflected pass in the third quarter.
- Breeland also recorded his first career kickoff return in the second quarter, gaining 18 yards.
- Cornerback Josh Norman recorded his second interception of the season in the third quarter.
- Norman added another interception in the fourth quarter, marking his 10th career interception.
- Between Breeland and Norman, the Redskins had multiple players record multiple interceptions in a single game for the first time in records available dating back to 1960.
- Safety Will Blackmon recorded his first interception of the season – the fourth of his career – in the fourth quarter.
- Blackmon returned the interception a career-long 79 yards, the Redskins’ longest interception since a 92-yard return by DeAngelo Hall in a game also played against the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 24, 2010.
- Linebacker Preston Smith blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt by Chicago in the first quarter.
- The field goal block was the first of Smith’s career and the Redskins’ first since Nov. 4, 2012 (DeAngelo Hall vs. Carolina).
- Smith added a five-yard sack in the third quarter, pushing his season total to 4.5.
- With Smith’s sack, the Redskins have recorded a sack in 23 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season. Washington’s active streak entered Week 16 ranking first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL (Denver, 31; Oakland, 28; Cincinnati, 27).
- The Redskins pushed their regular season sack streak to 23 games for the first time since a 30-game span across the 2008-10 seasons.
- Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 95th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.
Special Teams:
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins converted 2-of-2 field goal attempts and four PATs, adding to his single-season career highs in field goals (33) and points (134).
- With his second field goal, a 20-yarder in the fourth quarter, Hopkins tied Mark Moseley’s record (33 in 1983) for the most field goals in a single season in team history.
- With 11 points, Hopkins (134) passed No. 6 Terry Allen (126 in 1996), No. 5 Chip Lohmiller (128 in 1989) and No. 4 Lohmiller (131 in 1990) on the franchise’s single-season scoring list.
- Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal in the first quarter was the culmination of a nine-play, 88-yard drive that started at the Redskins’ one-yard line. It marked the Redskins’ first scoring drive after starting at their own one-yard line since a touchdown drive vs. Chicago on Oct. 31, 1999.