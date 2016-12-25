Redskins-Bears Sunday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins’ Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

Team:

The Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears, 41-21, in front of an announced crowd of 57,953 people at Soldier Field on Saturday.

The Redskins improved to 8-6-1 this season and have secured a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996-97. The Redskins finished the regular season 4-3-1 on the road, giving Washington four road wins in a season for the first time since 2012 (five).

The Redskins gained 478 net yards, including 270 passing yards and 208 rushing yards.

With the performance, the Redskins (6,170) broke 6,000 net yards this season, reaching the mark for the fourth time in team history (1983, 1989 and 2012).

The 2016 Redskins’ 6,170 net yards this season rank second in team history and are 83 yards shy of matching the team record set in 1989 (6,253).

The Redskins tied a team record with their eighth 400-yard game this season, matching the mark set by the 2013 squad.

The Redskins added to their current team record by exceeding 300 yards of offense in a 19th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season.

The Redskins recorded their second 200-yard rushing game this season, joining a 230-yard effort vs. Philadelphia in Week 6.

The Redskins rushed for a season-high four touchdowns, marking the team’s first game with four rushing touchdowns since Week 9 of the 2013 season vs. San Diego.

The Redskins (4,512) broke the team record for net passing yardage in a single season (4,349 in 1989).

The Redskins’ 41 points were one shy of their season high (42 vs. Green Bay) and marked the fourth 40-point performance of the Jay Gruden era.

The Redskins held the Bears without a sack. The Bears entered the day ranking fourth in the NFL this season with 37 sacks.

The sack-free game was the Redskins’ fourth of the season, the team’s most since 2006 (six).

The Redskins finished the game with a plus-five turnover margin, the team’s largest since a plus-five margin in Week 17 of the 2005 season at Philadelphia.

The Redskins recorded five interceptions. The game marked the Redskins’ first with multiple interceptions since Week 3 at the New York Giants.

The Redskins’ five interceptions were the team’s most since Nov. 29, 1992, vs. the Phoenix Cardinals (five).

The Redskins gained 317 yards in the first half, tied for the third-most by the team in records available dating back to 1991 and the team’s most since a 394-yard first half vs. New Orleans in Week 10 of the 2015 season.

The Redskins’ 24 first-half points were tied for the team’s second-most in the Jay Gruden era.

The Redskins forced a three-and-out on the Bears’ first possession. The Redskins forced three-and-outs on opening drives against all four NFC North opponents this season (Week 7 at Detroit, Week 10 vs. Minnesota, Week 11 vs. Green Bay and Week 16 at Chicago).

The Redskins are now 26-23-1 against the Bears all-time, including postseason play.

The Redskins moved to 12-11 all-time against the Bears in games played in Chicago.

The Redskins have won seven consecutive games against the Bears, Washington’s longest active winning streak against any opponent.

The Redskins have now won four straight games at Soldier Field for the first time since the 1986-97 seasons.

The Redskins earned a third consecutive Saturday victory (including wins in 2014 and 2015) for the first time since the 2004-05 seasons (Week 15 in 2004, Week 16 and NFC Wild Card Round in 2005).

The Redskins are now 26-24 all-time in Saturday games, including postseason play.

The win marked Head Coach Jay Gruden’s 21st victory with Washington, tying Bill McPeak for eighth in team history.

Offense:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 18-of-29 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 104.1. He also set career highs in rushing yards (30) and rushing touchdowns (two) on a career-high-tying five rushing attempts.

completed 18-of-29 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 104.1. He also set career highs in rushing yards (30) and rushing touchdowns (two) on a career-high-tying five rushing attempts. Cousins pushed his team record for passing yards this season to 4,630.

pushed his team record for passing yards this season to 4,630. Cousins threw a touchdown pass in his 18th consecutive road game, tying Joe Theismann for the longest streak of road games with a passing touchdown (18 from 1982-85).

threw a touchdown pass in his 18th consecutive road game, tying Joe Theismann for the longest streak of road games with a passing touchdown (18 from 1982-85). Cousins scored his third rushing touchdown of the season on a nine-yard run in the second quarter and added his fourth on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter.

scored his third rushing touchdown of the season on a nine-yard run in the second quarter and added his fourth on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter. With the two rushing touchdowns, Cousins tied Sammy Baugh (nine) for the third-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback.

tied Sammy Baugh (nine) for the third-most career rushing touchdowns by a Redskins quarterback. The performance by Cousins marked the first time a Redskins quarterback has rushed for two touchdowns in a game since Robert Griffin III in Week 6 of the 2012 season vs. Minnesota.

marked the first time a Redskins quarterback has rushed for two touchdowns in a game since Robert Griffin III in Week 6 of the 2012 season vs. Minnesota. Cousins became the second quarterback in NFL history to record 4,000 passing yards and four rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons (Aaron Rodgers, 2008-09).

became the second quarterback in NFL history to record 4,000 passing yards and four rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons (Aaron Rodgers, 2008-09). On his 14 th completion of the game, a 13-yard third down conversion to tight end Vernon Davis , Cousins (384) eclipsed his own team record for completions in a single season (379 in 2015).

completion of the game, a 13-yard third down conversion to tight end , (384) eclipsed his own team record for completions in a single season (379 in 2015). On his 15 th completion of the game, Cousins became the sixth player in team history to record 1,000 career completions with the team.

completion of the game, became the sixth player in team history to record 1,000 career completions with the team. With his second pass of the game, Cousins broke his own single-season team record for passing attempts in a single season (543 in 2015).

broke his own single-season team record for passing attempts in a single season (543 in 2015). Cousins recorded a 13-yard rush in the first quarter, his second-longest rush of the season, trailing only a 19-yard touchdown run at Detroit.

recorded a 13-yard rush in the first quarter, his second-longest rush of the season, trailing only a 19-yard touchdown run at Detroit. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson led the Redskins in receptions (five) and receiving yards (114).

led the Redskins in receptions (five) and receiving yards (114). Jackson (10) recorded his 12 th 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins to tie Michael Westbrook (12) for seventh-most in team history.

(10) recorded his 12 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins to tie Michael Westbrook (12) for seventh-most in team history. Jackson tied the Redskins’ team record by recording three consecutive 100-yard receiving games for the first time in his career. Prior to Jackson, the feat had been accomplished most recently by Santana Moss in Weeks 5-7 of the 2005 season.

tied the Redskins’ team record by recording three consecutive 100-yard receiving games for the first time in his career. Prior to Jackson, the feat had been accomplished most recently by Santana Moss in Weeks 5-7 of the 2005 season. Jackson recorded a 57-yard reception in the first quarter. It was his 37th career reception of 50 yards or more, the most by any player since Jackson entered the NFL in 2008.

recorded a 57-yard reception in the first quarter. It was his 37th career reception of 50 yards or more, the most by any player since Jackson entered the NFL in 2008. The 57-yarder to Jackson came on Cousins’ 1,500 th career pass attempt. Cousins became the seventh player to attempt 1,500 passes with the Redskins.

came on 1,500 career pass attempt. Cousins became the seventh player to attempt 1,500 passes with the Redskins. Wide receiver Pierre Garçon extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 101, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 193; Brandon Marshall, 158; Steve Smith Sr., 141; Michael Crabtree, 109). Seventy-three of the games in Garçon’s streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.

extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 101, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 193; Brandon Marshall, 158; Steve Smith Sr., 141; Michael Crabtree, 109). Seventy-three of the games in Garçon’s streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. Garçon recorded a 46-yard reception in the second quarter, his second-longest reception of the season, trailing a 70-yard touchdown reception vs. Green Bay.

recorded a 46-yard reception in the second quarter, his second-longest reception of the season, trailing a 70-yard touchdown reception vs. Green Bay. Running back Chris Thompson recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career, rushing three times for 20 yards with a rushing touchdown and catching one pass for a 17-yard touchdown reception.

recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career, rushing three times for 20 yards with a rushing touchdown and catching one pass for a 17-yard touchdown reception. Thompson recorded his third rushing touchdown on the season on a seven-yard run in the first quarter. He added his second receiving touchdown of the season on 17-yard catch and run later in the quarter.

recorded his third rushing touchdown on the season on a seven-yard run in the first quarter. He added his second receiving touchdown of the season on 17-yard catch and run later in the quarter. Thompson became the first member of the Redskins to score a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same quarter since Kelvin Bryant in the second quarter at Dallas on Oct. 9, 1998.

became the first member of the Redskins to score a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same quarter since Kelvin Bryant in the second quarter at Dallas on Oct. 9, 1998. Running back Mack Brown recorded his first career rushing attempts, gaining a team-high 82 yards on eight carries including a 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

recorded his first career rushing attempts, gaining a team-high 82 yards on eight carries including a 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. With Brown’s 61-yard run and running back Robert Kelley ’s 66-yard run against Green Bay in Week 11, the Redskins have now had multiple running backs record a 60-yard run in the same season for the first time in records available dating back to 1994.

Defense:

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland recorded his first career multi-interception game, picking off Bears quarterback Matt Barkley twice.

recorded his first career multi-interception game, picking off Bears quarterback Matt Barkley twice. With his second and third interceptions of the season, Breeland became the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons.

became the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001-03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons. After a second-quarter interception, Breeland recorded his second interception of the game – his career-high third of the season – on a deflected pass in the third quarter.

recorded his second interception of the game – his career-high third of the season – on a deflected pass in the third quarter. Breeland also recorded his first career kickoff return in the second quarter, gaining 18 yards.

also recorded his first career kickoff return in the second quarter, gaining 18 yards. Cornerback Josh Norman recorded his second interception of the season in the third quarter.

recorded his second interception of the season in the third quarter. Norman added another interception in the fourth quarter, marking his 10 th career interception.

added another interception in the fourth quarter, marking his 10 career interception. Between Breeland and Norman , the Redskins had multiple players record multiple interceptions in a single game for the first time in records available dating back to 1960.

and , the Redskins had multiple players record multiple interceptions in a single game for the first time in records available dating back to 1960. Safety Will Blackmon recorded his first interception of the season – the fourth of his career – in the fourth quarter.

recorded his first interception of the season – the fourth of his career – in the fourth quarter. Blackmon returned the interception a career-long 79 yards, the Redskins’ longest interception since a 92-yard return by DeAngelo Hall in a game also played against the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 24, 2010.

returned the interception a career-long 79 yards, the Redskins’ longest interception since a 92-yard return by in a game also played against the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 24, 2010. Linebacker Preston Smith blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt by Chicago in the first quarter.

blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt by Chicago in the first quarter. The field goal block was the first of Smith’s career and the Redskins’ first since Nov. 4, 2012 (DeAngelo Hall vs. Carolina).

career and the Redskins’ first since Nov. 4, 2012 (DeAngelo Hall vs. Carolina). Smith added a five-yard sack in the third quarter, pushing his season total to 4.5.

added a five-yard sack in the third quarter, pushing his season total to 4.5. With Smith’s sack, the Redskins have recorded a sack in 23 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season. Washington’s active streak entered Week 16 ranking first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL (Denver, 31; Oakland, 28; Cincinnati, 27).

The Redskins pushed their regular season sack streak to 23 games for the first time since a 30-game span across the 2008-10 seasons.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 95th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

Special Teams: