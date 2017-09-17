Redskins Defeat Rams To Score First Victory Of Season

The Redskins scored their first victory of the season on the road against the Rams, defeating Los Angeles by a final of 27-20 in Week 2 action.

Fourth Quarter: Redskins 27, Rams 20

The Rams would tie the game midway into the final frame after Los Angeles pulled of a fake punt that went for a 28-yard gain.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed a 40-yard attempt to knot the game back up.

With less than eight minutes left in the game, the offense got the ball back and scored a game-winning touchdown on the hands of Ryan Grant .

On the drive, Kirk Cousins connected with Jamison Crowder on a second massive third down reception on the game while Samaje Perine got into more of a groove running the ball, as the rookie had a 12-yard gainer and pushed his rushing total on the day to more than 55 yards.

Also on the scoring drive, Terrelle Pryor Sr. netted a 23-yard reception, his longest of the afternoon.

After the two-minute warning, the Redskins would run it with Perine before Cousins found Ryan Grant on third down for an 11-yard score.

Dustin Hopkins extra point attempt was good and the Redskins went back up by seven with less than two minutes left.

On the Rams’ next offensive play, Mason Foster slammed the door shut with a game-sealing interception.

Third Quarter: Redskins 20, Rams 17

Washington’s first drive of the second half would stall out just shy of midfield, as the two most productive plays on the drive were gainers by Jordan Reed .

Currently, the tight end has six catches on six targets for 48 yards.

The Rams, however, would once again cut the Redskins’ lead to just three points after Jared Goff’s swing pass to Todd Gurley was taken into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown by the running back.

The Redskins couldn’t strike back, though, as a Dustin Hopkins 51-yard attempt clanked off the right upright.

On the drive, wide receiver Jamison Crowder would net a big 18-yard gain on a second down pass near midfield while Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson continue to split reps at running back with Rob Kelley (rib) ruled out for the rest of the game.

Later in the quarter after a Rams punt to the Redskins’ 6-yard line, Vernon Davis logged his first catch of the season – a 13-yard gain – on 2nd-and-11. Morgan Moses would be removed from the game shortly before the end of the quarter with an injury.

Second Quarter: Redskins 20, Rams 10

The Redskins needed just one play in the second quarter to extend their lead, as a pitch to Chris Thompson on 1st-and-goal from the seven-yard line was turned into the first touchdown of the afternoon.

Dustin Hopkins converted on the extra point to make it a 10-0 lead.

The Redskins would get the ball back immediately, though, as Mason Foster’s hit knocked the ball out of Todd Gurley’s possession before Terrell McClain recovered the ball at Los Angeles’ 30-yard line.

Washington would produce three points off the turnover, as two fades on 2nd-and-goal and 3rd-and-goal were not completed before Hopkins kicked one right through the uprights on a 22-yard try.

The Rams struck back with a touchdown on just four plays.

Zach Brown and Josh Norman saved a potential 70-plus-yard touchdown, but the Rams were able to punch it in on 3rd-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line.

Washington’s next possession would last just three plays before Tress Way came out for first punt of the afternoon. On a first down run, Rob Kelley suffered a rib injury and is currently questionable to return.

Despite the Rams getting into the Redskins’ 10-yard line with less than four minutes left in the half, Washington prevented Los Angeles from taking the lead. The Rams settled for a field goal to make it a 13-10 game.

On the drive, linebackers Mason Foster and Zach Brown along with cornerback Josh Norman went down with injuries. Norman and Brown both came back into the game while Foster’s injury was suffered a tackle for loss by cornerback Kendall Fuller on 3rd-and-goal.

The Redskins, however, extended their lead to 10 just before the half of a 61-yard touchdown run up the middle by Thompson. On three carries today, Thompson has 77 yards and two scores.

Washington’s defense would then get their first two sacks of the game, as Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan both took down Jared Goff. For Kerrigan, it is his 60th career sack.

First Quarter: Redskins 3, Rams 0

The Rams were held to just 21 yards on six plays in the opening drive of this Week 2 matchup. Allowing a third down completion on the third play from the line of scrimmage on the afternoon, but holding stout otherwise. Montae Nicholson and Deshazor Everett also platooned at safety on the drive opposite D.J Swearinger.

Additionally, Ryan Kerrigan made his 98th consecutive start, which is now the longest streak among current NFL linebackers. Lawrence Timmons previously was the holder of this streak, but was inactive today for the Dolphins.

Washington would take the lead at 3-0 midway through the first quarter, as Dustin Hopkins hit a 41-yard attempt to conclude a 14-play drive.

On the game debut for the offensive unit, Rob Kelley recorded six carries for 23 yards while the highlight passing play was a 21-yard completion a screen to Jamison Crowder on 3rd-and-17.

After some confusion on offsetting calls on the Ram’s ensuing drive, Los Angeles started from its own 2-yard line. But Washington forced a three-and-out before getting the ball back at its own 35-yard line.

Washington’s second drive got going in a hurry, as Kelley picked up 19 and 21 yards on the first two plays before the Redskins got into the red zone before the whistle to end the quarter.